'Daily Show' Guest Host Leslie Jones Names 3 U.S. Senators She'd Fight For Real

“Daily Show” guest host Leslie Jones broke out the popcorn for a wild moment in Congress on Tuesday when Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) tried to physically fight labor union leader Sean O’Brien in the middle of a committee hearing.

First, she mocked Mullin’s name.

“His parents didn’t even love him enough to pick one name for him. They just shoved two names together and called it a day,” she said. “‘Calm down, Markwayne’ isn’t some shit I want to hear on C-SPAN. It’s what you hear when you watch an episode of ‘COPS.’”

Next, the actor wondered what it meant for the nation.

“Is that what America has come to, people fighting in the Senate?” she asked. “Because if it is, I want in!”

And finally, she named the three U.S. Senators she wants to fight.

“Lindsey Graham, I want you in the ring!” she challenged. “Ted Cruz, bring your weird-ass beard so I can beat your ass.”

She also wanted a piece of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), then thought the better of it when a picture of the lawmaker appeared.

“Aww, somebody already hit him,” she cracked.

See her full analysis of the Senate fight club in her Tuesday night monologue: