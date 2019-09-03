Leslie Jones Opens Up About 'Saturday Night Live' Departure

In a series of tweets Tuesday, the comedian bid her farewell to the legendary sketch comedy show, which is set to return to NBC for its 45th season later this month.

“I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years,” she wrote in a post accompanied by a video montage (a viral internet challenge called the “DMX challenge”) of her “SNL” journey through the years.

Jones then thanked “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels for changing her life “in so many ways.”

“Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for always having my back,” she added. “You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you.”

1/5

Yes it’s true I am leaving Saturday Night Live. I cannot thank NBC, the producers, writers, and amazing crew enough for making SNL my second home these last five years. Lorne Michaels, you’ve changed my life in so many ways! Thank you for being my mentor and confidant and for pic.twitter.com/OjRrOx5owj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

In following posts, Jones thanked her fellow cast members, including shoutouts to Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Colin Jost. She noted that she’ll miss “holding it down” with Thompson; she referred to Jost as a “porcelain-skinned Ken doll.”

2/5

always having my back. You not only have my loyalty but you have my heart too! You have shown me skills I never imagined I had. I leave a better performer because of you. To the incredible cast members: I will miss working, creating and laughing with you. pic.twitter.com/SStsLjip1B — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

3/5

I will miss holding it down with Kenan everyday, I will miss Cecily’s impression of me making me laugh at myself often, I will miss Kate’s loving hugs and talks when I needed. And of course Colin, you porcelain-skinned Ken doll. I will miss all my cast mates!! pic.twitter.com/ZYfccj14xn — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Jones later thanked her fans for their support. She teased that she has some “amazing projects and adventures” to announce. Last month, Variety reported that Jones had booked a Netflix comedy special set to release in 2020.

4/5

Especially being at the table reads with them!! Everyone needs to know Leslie Jones couldn’t have done any of the things I did without these people.

One last thing – to the fans – you are the BEST!! Thank you for all the love and support through my SNL years pic.twitter.com/S8O1nixxps — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

5/5

and I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!! #iamnotdeadjustgraduating

- Leslie pic.twitter.com/Uu0vLz3Khj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) September 3, 2019

Jones, who has earned three Emmy nominations for her performances on “SNL,” joined the sketch comedy show in 2014. At 47, she became the oldest cast member the show had ever hired, according to The Washington Post. She initially joined the show as a writer months prior.