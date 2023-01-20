Leslie Jones Gets Personal To Rip Stephen A. Smith For Rihanna Super Bowl Diss

Smith faced backlash for undermining Rihanna’s halftime show at the upcoming Super Bowl. “There’s one thing she’s not― she ain’t Beyoncé,” he said earlier this week.

Advertisement

“Dude, no!!” Jones yelled. “Why would you do this to yourself? You know what, Stephen A. Smith? You need to act like your hairline and back the fuck off!”

Jones showed Smith’s apology, which only made things worse because of a cringe-inducing moment when he addressed Rihanna as “Sweetie.”

“How dare you call Rihanna Sweetie!” Jones said. “You calling her Sweetie like you know her. She don’t know you. But you know who she does know: Beyoncé! And neither one of these ladies needs your opinion, Sweetie.”