Leslie Jones Is Already Killing It In Winter Olympics Commentary

Leslie Jones was so zeroed in on the first skating competition of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday that she even riffed on the warmup. The former “Saturday Night Live” star turned a bump between teams into a brewing brawl, and it was pretty funny. (Watch below.)

Jones has become the unofficial four-letter-word-spewing complement to NBC’s Olympics coverage over the years. On Thursday, she fired up her Twitter account for more as the skating team competition got underway.

Nathan Chen killed it in the short program, and the Americans led after the first day.

The competition gave Jones “seven fucking heart attacks.”

And the Olympics are just starting.

Don’t fuck around and find out how gangsta they really are! @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Tge7xHY2b7 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 4, 2022

I mean “let it be” for real cause I don’t want to fall! @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/rpmNGj4sye — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 4, 2022

These athletes make shit look so easy!! @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/Zyvv1dYNLC — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 4, 2022

Yep I can’t do none of this without pain happening for everyone involved! @TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/mOk1RPYsXS — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 4, 2022