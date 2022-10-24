Leslie Jordan Dead At 67

Leslie Jordan, a beloved actor who frequently guest-starred on “Will and Grace,” died in a car crash on Monday. The actor was 67.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said his agent, David Shaul. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of [its] most difficult times.”

The comedian, who gained a major following on social media during the pandemic, reportedly crashed his car into a building in Hollywood. The news was first reported by TMZ.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore confirmed to HuffPost that there was “a car incident today where the driver of the vehicle collided into a wall,” although he declined to comment on whether Jordan was the driver in question.

Actor Leslie Jordan became a popular social media figure during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being,” Shaul added. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan, known for his diminutive stature and southern drawl, appeared in hit shows like “American Horror Story,” “Con Man” and “Boston Public” during his nearly three decades in show business. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series in 2006, for his work on “Will and Grace,” where he portrayed fan-favorite Beverly Leslie on the series.

Two of Jordan’s co-stars on the show memorialized him in emotional Twitter tributes on Monday.

“My heart is broken,” actor Sean Hayes wrote. “Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Actor Erick McCormack said he was similarly “Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan,” who he called “the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known.”

“The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon,” he wrote on Twitter. “You were loved, sweet man. 💔”

At the time of his death, Jordan was working on the sitcom “Call Me Kat” with Mayim Bialik.

In his last post on social media, Jordan posted a video singing a hymn with musician Danny Myrick.

“Danny helped out with a new song comin’ real soon,” the actor and comedian wrote on Sunday, before adding his usual sign off, “Love. Light. Leslie.”