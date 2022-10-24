Entertainment
Leslie Jordan's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

The actor and gay icon's life was celebrated by his "Will & Grace" co-stars, other showbiz friends and even the Grindr app.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Leslie Jordan, who died Monday, is being remembered by friends, fans and co-workers.
David Livingston via Getty Images

Leslie Jordan’s death on Monday at the age of 67 inspired a large number of Twitter tributes from his friends, fans and co-workers.

Since the actor and gay icon was best known for his work on “Will & Grace,” it’s no surprise that the show’s cast members were quick to honor his passing.

Others quickly followed suit.

