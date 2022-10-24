Leslie Jordan's Death Inspires Lots Of Twitter Tributes

Leslie Jordan’s death on Monday at the age of 67 inspired a large number of Twitter tributes from his friends, fans and co-workers.
Since the actor and gay icon was best known for his work on “Will & Grace,” it’s no surprise that the show’s cast members were quick to honor his passing.
My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0— Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022
Crushed to learn about the loss of @thelesliejordan, the funniest & flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known. The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his #WillandGrace episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man. 💔— Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) October 24, 2022
Others quickly followed suit.
I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈— billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022
Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie. https://t.co/1V6la8cMYE— Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 24, 2022
Not the obituary I wanted to read today. https://t.co/YD5clkBG0s— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times... It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022
The last time I worked with Leslie Jordan… we guest co hosted The Talk.. Leslie was so much fun to be around, always had a funny story and he inspired me to keep going in an industry that could be ageist … I will miss you my friend.. Mama is waiting on you. pic.twitter.com/HUsJNFAd9o— Loni Love (@LoniLove) October 24, 2022
Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T— RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022
I hope Leslie Jordan is in heaven enjoying himself like he did in this photo shoot. Rest In Peace to a hilarious man. pic.twitter.com/o1ZBM4ovIJ— Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) October 24, 2022
No no no no no not Leslie Jordan 😭😭😭😭 this is horrible and so sad. https://t.co/HhfzQNJFRS— Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) October 24, 2022
I just heard about the passing of my friend, the incredibly talented Leslie Jordan. He texted me last year at an adoption event, “Steve, I've got a feisty kitten for you to adopt.” We adopted him. He was always looking out for others, funny and kind. I'll miss you, my friend.💙😢 pic.twitter.com/GzUftM1TJe— Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) October 24, 2022
Completely heartbroken. 💔— Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022
Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW
I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing. He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/WgmTZjEReG— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 24, 2022
RIP to a legend, we’ll forever stan Leslie Jordan 💜 pic.twitter.com/EKUYsVCQOx— Grindr (@Grindr) October 24, 2022