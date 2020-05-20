Actor Leslie Jordan Gladly Gave His Bed In Jail To Robert Downey Jr.

“Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan revisited the bad old days on Tuesday ― for him and Robert Downey Jr.

Jordan, who played socialite Beverley Leslie on the NBC sitcom, told Bravo talk show host Andy Cohen he once gave up his bunk in jail to the future “Iron Man” star. (Fast forward to 4:32 in the video below.)

In a fan question segment on “Watch What Happens Live,” Leslie said he was serving a 120-day sentence in the 1990s for “several indiscretions.” His said his lawyer advised him to be placed in the “homo tank,” an area for gay inmates thought to be safer. But Leslie was told by authorities that it could be dangerous as well, despite him being “the gayest man here.”

So Leslie was ultimately assigned to the “Softie Tank.”

“And on Day 12 they said, ‘We’ve got good news, you’re out,’” Jordan recalled. ”‘We don’t have a bed for Robert Downey Jr. He’s downstairs. And you have to give him your bed and you’re gonna get out.’”

So Jordan (who’s told the story previously) got his freedom and Downey, who was sentenced for a probation violation on a drug conviction around that time, got Jordan’s top bunk.

The two briefly occupied a holding area at the same time but didn’t converse, Jordan said.

Not exactly a Hollywood ending but it’ll have to do.