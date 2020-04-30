If anyone was prepared for quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, you can bet it was Ron Give-Me-All-The-Bacon-And-Eggs-You-Have Swanson.

In a teaser for the upcoming “Parks and Recreation” special, Nick Offerman’s character confirms as much to Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope, saying he’s been social distancing since he was 4.

See the two reunite below:

The episode, set to kick off Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET, is a one-time special to benefit the nonprofit organization Feeding America. According to a synopsis, the story is pulled directly from current events, with Leslie Knope trying to stay in touch with her buds from Pawnee while also social distancing.

In addition to Poehler and Offerman, all of the original cast members are set to appear, along with several surprise guests.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said in a press release. “I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

Would we miss this? Knope.