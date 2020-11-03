Leslie Odom Jr. Sings 'Hamilton' Hit 'Wait For It' In Election Patience Plea

“Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. has an Election Day message for anxious Americans wanting quick results: “Wait For It.” (Watch the video below.)

That also happens to be the title of Odom’s hit song from the musical.

“Every American who voted deserves to have their voice heard,” Odom says in a plea for patience as election officials tally this year’s record number of mail-in ballots.

President Donald Trump has tried to block and invalidate mail-in votes and said “we’re going in with our lawyers” to make sure all the votes aren’t counted. Still, more than 100 million people voted ahead of Election Day, including more than 63 million by mail, The New York Times reported, and some states don’t allow counting to begin until the polls open.

“It may take time,” Odom said, “but your vote is worth waiting for. And I’m willing to wait for it.”

Odom sings “Wait for It,” too, in a moody black and white music video.

The clip was posted Monday by the nonpartisan anti-corruption group RepresentUs.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash has made no secret of its allegiance to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Democratic ticket. Last month, Odom and fellow Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry hosted an online benefit for the Democratic challengers that included Miranda and others in the original cast.

“A show that celebrates our democracy must participate in an election to defend our democracy,” show producer Jeffrey Seller told The Washington Post at the time.