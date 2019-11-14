19 Lesser-Known Amusement Parks Worth Visiting Around The World

Amusement parks are beloved destinations for kids and adults alike. Some, like Walt Disney World, even have a cultlike following among visitors.
But beyond the classics like Disney World, Universal and Six Flags, there are countless other theme parks with less name recognition but lots of fun to offer nonetheless.
We’ve rounded up 19 lesser-known amusement parks around the world.
Toshimaen
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Hersheypark
Allentown Morning Call via Getty Images
Parc Astérix
Frederic REGLAIN via Getty Images
Kennywood
kali9 via Getty Images
Gardaland
AGF via Getty Images
Dollywood
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Knoebels
The Washington Post via Getty Images
Phantasialand
ullstein bild via Getty Images
Silver Dollar City
David Welker via Getty Images
Canada's Wonderland
Roberto Machado Noa via Getty Images
Playland Park
New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Efteling
Didier Messens via Getty Images
Silverwood Theme Park
Wolfgang Kaehler via Getty Images
Knott's Berry Farm
VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm via Getty Images
Gold Reef City
GIANLUIGI GUERCIA via Getty Images
Canobie Lake Park
Boston Globe via Getty Images
Centreville Amusement Park
Vince Talotta via Getty Images
Tivoli Gardens
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Cedar Point
Henry Groskinsky via Getty Images