All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Nov. 3-9)

While it still might be too early to buy a Christmas tree, that’s not stopping Netflix from adding myriad holiday movies in this first full week of November.
“Let It Snow” debuts on Nov. 8 with perennial Netflix star Kiernan Shipka (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” “The Silence”) in the lead role. As the title suggests, it’s a movie based around snow. Last week, my home of Chicago got more snow on Halloween than it ever has before, so I guess a snow-themed fall is now seasonally appropriate. Read more about the movie and watch the trailer below.
Along with the snow movie, Netflix adds movies with titles such as “A Holiday Engagement” and “Christmas Crush” this week. Perhaps we can forever more recognize the changing of the seasons by when Shipka trades her spooky Sabrina witch hat for something warmer.
The Notable Movie
“Let It Snow” (Netflix Film) ― Nov. 8
Details: This holiday-themed romantic comedy is based on a 2008 young adult collection of three short stories by Maureen Johnson, John Green and Lauren Myracle. The movie features young people affected in different ways by a Christmas Eve snow storm in a small town. Blizzard-induced circumstances lead to a few love connections, made more romantic by the snowy holiday backdrop.
Shipka stars, while Joan Cusack also has a role. The remaining cast includes mostly up-and-comers such as Jacob Batalon, Mitchell Hope, Isabela Moner, Shameik Moore and Odeya Rush.
“Let It Snow” runs for 1 hour, 32 minutes.
Read on: Author John Green has an FAQ on his website about his books being turned into movies. (His books “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” have already become films, while “Looking for Alaska” just became a Hulu series.) Here’s one of the sections from this FAQ:
Q: I would like to audition to be in the movie of your book?
Should Hollywood ever greenlight any of my other books, and should there be an open casting call, I will definitely let you know in a vlogbrothers video. But it should be noted that I have exactly as much say in casting as you do.
Trailer:
The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix
Nov. 4
- “A Holiday Engagement”
- “Christmas Crush”
- “Dear Santa”
- “The Devil Next Door” (Netflix Documentary)
- “District 9”
Nov. 5
- “Tune in for Love” (Netflix Film)
- “Undercover Brother 2”
Nov. 6
- “Burning Cane”
- “Shadow”
Nov. 7
- “The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”
Nov. 8
- “Let It Snow” (Netflix Film)
- “Paradise Beach” (Netflix Film)