All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Nov. 3-9)

Details: This holiday-themed romantic comedy is based on a 2008 young adult collection of three short stories by Maureen Johnson, John Green and Lauren Myracle. The movie features young people affected in different ways by a Christmas Eve snow storm in a small town. Blizzard-induced circumstances lead to a few love connections, made more romantic by the snowy holiday backdrop.

Shipka stars, while Joan Cusack also has a role. The remaining cast includes mostly up-and-comers such as Jacob Batalon, Mitchell Hope, Isabela Moner, Shameik Moore and Odeya Rush.

“Let It Snow” runs for 1 hour, 32 minutes.

Read on: Author John Green has an FAQ on his website about his books being turned into movies. (His books “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Paper Towns” have already become films, while “Looking for Alaska” just became a Hulu series.) Here’s one of the sections from this FAQ:

Q: I would like to audition to be in the movie of your book? Should Hollywood ever greenlight any of my other books, and should there be an open casting call, I will definitely let you know in a vlogbrothers video. But it should be noted that I have exactly as much say in casting as you do.

Trailer: