Let Kelly Clarkson Put A Spell On You With Marvelous ‘Hocus Pocus’ Performance

If you’re not starting your day with Kellyoke ― Kelly Clarkson belting her heart out to covers of your favorite songs ― please consider overhauling your morning routine.

The Grammy winner begins every episode of her new talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” by reminding you that she’s one of the best vocalists in the game ― and she did not disappoint with her Halloween-themed installment on Thursday.

Clarkson kicked off the show with a “Hocus Pocus”-inspired cover of “I Put A Spell On You” by “Screamin’ Jay” Hawkins while wearing full Sanderson sisters dress. The “American Idol” alum naturally assumed Bette Midler’s role, while flanked by some witchy backup singing and dancing zombie bellhops.

“Oh look. Another glorious morning. Makes me SICK!” It’s just a bunch of #HocusPocus on today’s #Halloween show 👻” Clarkson wrote on Instagram with a photo of the outfits, tagging the original Sanderson sisters, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Midler.

If that’s not enough to keep you tuned in, the episode also featured an on-air proposal, with an audience member getting down on one knee.

Later on in the episode, Clarkson ― still rocking her witchy getup ― performed another song alongside violinist Lindsey Sterling, who was dressed as Eleven from “Stranger Things.”

Since launching in September, Clarkson has covered everything from recent hits like “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers, to classic tunes like Whitney Houston’s iconic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,″ racking up millions of views on YouTube.

And now that a “Hocus Pocus” reboot is in the works, we have might have someone in mind to join in on the spooky fun ...