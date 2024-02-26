Letitia James Taunts Trump With Stark Daily Reminders And People Are 'So Here' For It

New York Attorney General Letitia James is publicly keeping tabs on the interest that is accumulating on the hundreds of millions of dollars that Donald Trump has been ordered to pay following the civil fraud trial that James’ office brought against the former president and his Trump Organization in New York.
Judge Arthur Engoron earlier this month ruled Trump pay $355 million in damages after the Republican 2024 front-runner was found to have engaged in fraudulent business practices for decades.
With interest on top, the total penalty topped $450 million.
With more than $100,000 in interest being added to the total every day, James on Friday made a note of the current tally on X (formerly Twitter).
″$464,576,230.62,” she wrote.
On Saturday, James did the math on the interest that had been added over the previous 24 hours.
″+$114,553.04,” she quote-tweeted her initial post.
Then, on Sunday, James wrote: “+$114,553.04 = $464,805,336.70.”
Some Republicans called the move “classless” and suggested it could be used in a potential appeal by Trump, who has baselessly claimed the case was a political witch-hunt designed to harm his 2024 campaign.
Others, meanwhile, said they were “so here” for James’ daily reminders.