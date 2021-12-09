New York Attorney General Letitia James Withdraws From Governor's Race

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D) abruptly ended her bid to challenge New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) announced Thursday that she is suspending her campaign for New York’s Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

James, a progressive whose investigation into sexual misconduct claims against then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) sealed Cuomo’s fate, was running to unseat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Cuomo’s former lieutenant who took over after his resignation in August.

Advertisement

James plans to run for reelection as attorney general instead, she said in a statement on Thursday.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” she said. “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”