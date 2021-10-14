Actor Letitia Wright, who was scolded by Marvel co-star Don Cheadle for sharing an anti-vaccine video last year, denied a new report that she spread anti-vaccine views on the set of “Black Panther 2.”

Wright responded Wednesday to an article in The Hollywood Reporter quoting an anonymous source who said she “espoused similar views” to the anti-vaccine video during the Atlanta production of the hit film’s sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th 2021,” Wright wrote.“The report spoke about my conduct on the set of black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”

The trade publication described Wright as an “industry holdout” against the film industry’s urgency to get casts and crews inoculated. Wright, along with Rob Schneider, are among the numerous performers who have “shared anti-vaccine positions on social media,” the outlet reported.

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring,” Wright added on her Instagram post, which included religious scripture. “That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

In December, Wright caught flak for posting (with prayer hands) a controversial video by self-described “prophet” Tomi Arayomi, a vaccine skeptic who said that fear was killing people, not COVID-19, and that natural antibodies should be enough to combat viruses. Arayomi said he was suspended from YouTube for a week.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled,” Wright tweeted at the time. She added that she was merely raising concerns about the vaccine.

“Avengers: Endgame” co-star Don Cheadle called the clip “hot garbage” and “fkkkd up.” Another actor, Alex Sawyer, chided Wright’s “frustratingly irresponsible use of a platform.”