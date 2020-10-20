Letitia Wright's Moving Response To Doing 'Black Panther' Without Chadwick Boseman

What’s “Black Panther” without the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman? More than seven weeks after the 43-year-old actor’s death from colon cancer, co-star Letitia Wright still has a hard time thinking about it.

Wright, speaking with Porter for the magazine’s Oct. 19 edition, reflected on the prospect of filming a new “Black Panther” movie. The pair played siblings in the first film, and in real life she refers to Boseman as “my brother.”

“We’re just still mourning Chad, so it’s not something I even want to think about,” Wright said, adding: “The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange.”

Wright said she’s still “grieving at the moment.”

“It’s trying to find the light in the midst of it,” she said.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Chadwick Boseman (L) and Letitia Wright at the 50th NAACP Image Awards.

Shortly after Boseman’s death in late August, many of those who worked with him on “Black Panther” wrote tributes. Director Ryan Coogler said Boseman was “an epic firework display,” and Lupita Nyong’o added that the actor had an “immortal energy” and seemed “ageless.”

In September, Wright posted an emotional video tribute.

“A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place,” she said. “Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel.”