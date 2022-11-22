“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Letitia Wright on Monday accused The Hollywood Reporter of waging a “personal vendetta” against her after an article grouped her with Oscar contenders who carry “personal baggage.” The others were Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, and Brad Pitt, who’s accused of assault by ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The article in the influential entertainment industry outlet, headlined “How Personal Baggage Will Impact Oscar Chances,” detailed Wright’s controversial vaccine comments and tweeting of an anti-vaccine propaganda video in December 2020.

Wright wrote at the time that she was thinking for herself, raising concerns about vaccine ingredients, and getting canceled for it. THR noted that fans online called for her role to be recast.

Wright, now more vital than ever to the “Black Panther” franchise for reasons we won’t disclose to avoid spoilers, appeared livid over the “personal baggage” label and being mentioned with those accused of actual crimes. THR included Roman Polanski, who pleaded guilty to statutory rape and fled punishment, and accused child molester Woody Allen for historical context.

“This is vile behavior. At this point a personal vendetta towards me,” Wright wrote on her Instagram story. “I’ve done nothing wrong but respectfully refused to do interviews with this publication. Stop your nonsense.”

“I apologised TWO years ago,” Wright added. “Remained silent on the topic. You lied and said I continued talking about it with my cast & crew on my set. THIS WAS NOT TRUE. ASK MY PRODUCER AND DIRECTOR. The film was successful. Your agenda towards me is now even more clear. I won’t remain silent. Stop your disgusting behavior.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has already grossed more than $500 million since its Nov. 11 release.

Wright continued to vent in a direct missive to the author of the article, Scott Feinberg. “Did my performance rattle you that much?” she wrote. “Get a life, like for real.”

Here are Wright’s entries in full:

Letitia Wright's open letter to The Hollywood Reporter Instagram