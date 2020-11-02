Letterman Says A Trump Loss Would Be 'A Relief To Every Living Being In This Country'

David Letterman thinks President Donald Trump is going to lose reelection bigly.

If you didn’t know, the former “Late Show” host isn’t a fan of the current president, which he made clear in a recent interview with Vulture.

Talking about being wrong with his prediction for the 2016 election — that the now-president had no “chance in hell” of winning — Letterman explained how he felt about 2020, saying a Trump loss would be a relief for everyone:

I believe he will lose it big, and it will be a relief to every living being in this country, whether they realize it now or not. It certainly will be a relief to me and my family, and I think generally the population. I’m more confident now than I was then, and I was pretty confident then. I was wrong. I don’t think I’ll be wrong this time.

Elsewhere in the interview, the comedian criticized the president for calling the press “the enemy of the people” and said he should have stuck to his accusation that Trump is a racist, rather than apologizing for it in 2012.

“I had to do a nightly show, and I didn’t know then what I know now. I should’ve known more about what he was up to, but I just didn’t. I have always sort of felt that smart people were not racists. I didn’t know that it seemed to be genetic in his case,” Letterman said.

Letterman previously reflected on Trump’s many appearances on “The Late Show” while he was host, telling The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast, “I think he just liked being on TV — had no sense that he was the soulless bastard that he’s turned into.”

He went on to say, “He used to be kind of the boob of New York that pretended to be wealthy, or we thought was wealthy, and now he’s just a psychotic. Is that putting too fine a point on it?”

