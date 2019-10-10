Giuliani Associates Who Targeted Biden Arrested On Campaign Finance Charges

Two associates of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani are in law enforcement custody and have been indicted on federal campaign finance charges for allegedly funneling foreign money to support Trump’s campaign.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who helped Giuliani investigate allegations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter, are accused of illegally funding American political campaigns. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the arrests, said that Parnas and Fruman had donated to Trump’s campaign as well as a pro-Trump super PAC.

The charges emerged from the Southern District of New York, but a Justice Department spokesman said the duo would appear at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, at 2 p.m., before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff.

Reuters Staff / Reuters Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 20, 2019.

The indictment alleges that Parnas and Fruman committed to raising more than $20,000 for a sitting U.S. congressman, and that Parnas “met with Congressman-1 and sought Congressman-1′s assistance in causing the U.S. Government to remove or recall the then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.”

“Congressman-1” is former Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas), who sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for Marie Yovanovitch to be removed as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine after his meeting with Parnas, according to the Texas Observer.

Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project Lev Parnas meets with then-Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) in May 2018.

The indictment also names businessmen David Correia and Andrey Kukushkin as defendants.

All four defendants are U.S. citizens. Parnas and Kukushkin were born in Ukraine, while Fruman was born in Belarus. An unnamed “Foreign National-1” is described as a “Russian citizen and businessman,” and the indictment alleges that the defendants sought to hide his involvement in a business venture as well as any associated political donations given “his Russian roots and current political paranoia about it,” the indictment alleges, quoting Kukushkin.

Read the indictment below.

Paul Blumenthal contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.