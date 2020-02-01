Lev Parnas Takes One More Stab At Testifying Before A Senate That Doesn't Care

Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associate Lev Parnas reiterated in an interview with MSNBC Friday that he can link President Donald Trump and several other White House officials — including Attorney General William Barr — to the scheme to pressure Ukraine to smear the president’s political rival Joe Biden.

“I can’t wait until more of [former national security adviser John Bolton’s] book comes out about what Bolton spoke to Barr about, because Barr knew exactly what Giuliani and we were doing there,” Parnas told Ari Melber.

The Ukrainian American businessman and Trump campaign donor has said he worked to pressure Ukrainian officials to launch an investigation into unfounded accusations against Biden. He said he was following the president’s wishes, as communicated to him by Rudy Giuliani.

He knows who was involved in the Ukraine operation because he was “on the ground” and because he worked directly with Giuliani, “who was the president’s right hand to mastermind the whole plan,” he told Melber.

But the GOP-led Senate voted before Parnas talked to Melber not to call a single witness in Trump’s impeachment trial linked to the Ukraine scheme in a 51-49 vote. It’s the first impeachment trial in history not to include witnesses.

Yet Parnas could still cause problems for officials he implicates.

Parnas’s attorney, Joseph Bondy, sent a letter to GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Friday before the vote noting that Parnas was willing to testify. Parnas would provide testimony “based upon personal knowledge, corroborated by physical evidence including text messages, phone records, documentary evidence, and travel records, which is directly relevant to the president’s impeachment inquiry,” Bondy wrote in the letter .

Parnas would provide information involving the president and a long list of top Trump administration officials and Republican figures, according to the letter.

Below is the letter Stephanie Schuman @LeafLegal and I sent to Senator McConnell earlier today, (202) 224-2541, summarizing the testimony Lev Parnas would be able to provide, were he called as a witness. #LetLevSpeak #AmericansDemandWitnesses #CallTheWitnesses #LetBoltonTestify pic.twitter.com/WPn7ppz2rG — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 31, 2020

Lev Parnas directly gave POTUS quid pro quos to President Petro Poroskenko in 2/19 & President Zelensky’s Chief Aide, Sergey Shefir, in 5/12/19. He was also aware of the pressure @realDonaldTrump was exerting on @AmbJohnBolton. #CallTheWitnesses #LetLevSpeak #LetBoltonTestify https://t.co/GAo2kxZCCP — Joseph A. Bondy (@josephabondy) January 31, 2020

Listen to Lev Parnas name names in the the interview up top.