LeVar Burton Trolled By His Own Daughter Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host Gig

LeVar Burton’s highly anticipated stint guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” finally aired this week. And it left at least one person (mockingly) stunned.

In a video that’s going viral, Burton’s daughter, actor Mica Burton, feigned confusion at seeing her father watching himself in the game show’s hot seat from home.

“Wait. He’s there. But he’s there. But he’s on TV. But he’s there,” Mica Burton joked in the clip, panning the camera between her dad in real life and on the box.

“Will you stop?” the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor responded, trying to watch himself on TV.

Watch the video here:

“Bless @levarburton for putting up with me,” the younger Burton captioned the video on Twitter. On TikTok she wrote of the same clip: “Messing with my dad while he’s on TV. The ‘will you stop?!’ is so dad of him.”

Burton hosted the show by popular demand after hundreds of thousands of fans signed an online petition calling for him to replace the late stalwart Alex Trebek.

Burton’s episodes will air through the rest of this week.

"I just went out there and tried to bring as much Levar to the moment as I could." – @levarburton on guest hosting @jeopardy. https://t.co/jZbM5VlgY9 pic.twitter.com/JEwf4l8Vyb — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 26, 2021