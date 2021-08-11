LeVar Burton Fans Are Not Happy With 'Jeopardy!' Final Answer On Its Hosts

Think of LeVar Burton as a butterfly in the sky. Even though he didn’t get the gig hosting “Jeopardy!” he can go twice as high.

The game show’s production company on Wednesday confirmed rumors that Mike Richards, who joined “Jeopardy!” as executive producer last year, will host the daily version of the show. Mayim Bialik, of “The Big Bang Theory” fame, is set to host spinoff specials of the program, beginning with the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.”

Of all the contenders to replace legendary host Alex Trebek, Burton, who famously played Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” had some of the most strident fans. He and a rotating cast of other guest hosts had filled the position since Trebek’s death in November.

Burton’s supporters were absolutely thrilled when the “Reading Rainbow” host stood at the show’s lectern during a week in July — even though his run was during the Tokyo Olympics.

And though the “Star Trek” star didn’t get what he had called his “dream job,” Burton was pretty gracious.

I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾 — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 5, 2021

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible!” he wrote on social media last week. “If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure.”

JEOPARDY CHOSE *TWO* HOSTS AND NEITHER IS NAMED LEVAR BURTON. — Lil Uzi Hurt 🥺 (@lostblackboy) August 11, 2021

YALL SPELLED LEVAR BURTON THE WRONG WAY https://t.co/h502dDYBzX — . (@MsPackyetti) August 5, 2021

Why couldn’t they just give it to @levarburton like literally everyone on the planet wanted? https://t.co/NTSuzaRGys — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 11, 2021

Also: I still believe LeVar Burton was the best person for the job, and I will die on this hill. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 11, 2021

Me trying to create a show right in this moment for @levarburton to host and make an international hit. pic.twitter.com/VS9g1WHPEb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 11, 2021

Someone should create LeVar Burton’s Super Smart Trivia Contest immediately — Rev. Lucky Yates: Private Investigator (@luckyyates) August 11, 2021

First night of the show, Levar Burton better burst out of this man’s chest like a Xenomorph, I’ll tell you what. https://t.co/GL03xKodm1 — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 5, 2021

I don't like Levar Burton's new haircut. pic.twitter.com/zjtdcWJ2V8 — Jim Maxwell (@1jcmaxwell) August 5, 2021

how did jeopardy go so out of its way to not give levar a job — laia. (@geometricsleep) August 11, 2021

LRT: You made folks like Levar Burton & etc put on whole shows like circus acts. You put Burton & his “week” (not “weeks” like other guests got) up against the fucking OLYMPICS just to promote from “within”. I wish for nothing more than the downfall of Jeopardy & its implosion. — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) August 6, 2021

Amazing that the Jeopardy producers thought "well on the one hand we have the universally loved LeVar Burton, and on the other hand we have a guy with a long history of hostile workplace litigation... the choice is easy"https://t.co/WwyHfDGAL3 — Jon Christian (@Jon_Christian) August 11, 2021

So the whole LeVar Burton thing was just a setup to make room for this guy?https://t.co/EaoyONYBrU — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 11, 2021

Jeopardy really had us believing LeVar Burton or Mayim Bialik had a chance. Here comes Mike Richards.#Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/q7VTflM7T7 — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) August 4, 2021

LeVar Burton appreciation post pic.twitter.com/rmcItBcpoG — Meena Harris (@meena) August 11, 2021