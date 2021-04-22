The audience demanded, and “Jeopardy!” delivered.

The game show announced Wednesday that “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor LeVar Burton would serve as a guest host after fans petitioned for him online.

“THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support!” Burton tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE!”

More than 247,000 people signed the Change.org petition to install Burton as host after it launched late last year. The former “Reading Rainbow” host expressed support for the campaign earlier this month, tweeting, “Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening.”

Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening... https://t.co/xB3x8atDCv — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2021

Burton’s episodes will air July 26-30, the show said.

Other guest hosts announced for the remainder of Season 37 include “Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts and sportscaster Joe Buck, though Burton got his own exclamation mark in the announcement:

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37:



• Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

CNN’s Anderson Cooper is currently guest-hosting the show after a successful stint by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.