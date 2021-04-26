Meghan McCain attempted to bait Levar Burton into a debate about “cancel culture” during Monday’s episode of “The View,” but the “Reading Rainbow” host turned it into a teachable moment.

It started when McCain asked Burton about the decision Dr. Seuss Enterprises made in March to cease publishing six children’s books because of racist and insensitive imagery.

“What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?” McCain asked.

Burton returned the volley by first explaining that he recently did a voiceover for a Seuss Foundation video reminding viewers that “Dr. Seuss is more than simply a company that’s decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of rotation.”

Then, using Dr. Seuss’ real name, he added: “That man, Theodore Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective.”

Finally, Burton calmly explained that he thinks the term “cancel culture” is wrongly invoked to explain an awakening of accountability.

“I think it’s misnamed,” Burton said of the term, which has become a right wing buzzword. “That’s a misnomer. I think we have a consequence culture, and that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in this society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

Whatever it’s called, Burton said, “good signs that are happening in the culture right now.”

He added: “And I think it has everything to do with a new awareness by people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began.”

You can see the full exchange below, courtesy of RawStory.