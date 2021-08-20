LeVar Burton’s Tweet After Mike Richards Steps Down As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Is Gold

LeVar Burton offered fans subtle reassurance on Friday after it was announced that Mike Richards had stepped down as the new “Jeopardy!” host.

Burton’s tweet was a wholesome pre-weekend greeting ― which, to be fair, may have had nothing to do with the “Jeopardy!” news.

Happy Friday, y’all! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 20, 2021

But many of Burton’s followers who had enthusiastically backed him to replace the late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek before Richards’ selection, responded with interpretations of its possible subtext.

The shade of it all https://t.co/79kc4GgZmd — Brad Mielke (@TheBradMielke) August 20, 2021

“I’ll take “hilarious shade” for $1000,” one person wrote. Added another: “Positivity as shade is the energy I needed today!”

ALL OF THE BLOOPS. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) August 20, 2021

Burton, whose rise to stardom in “Roots” and two-decade stint on PBS’ “Reading Rainbow” endeared him to generations of fans, once described hosting “Jeopardy!” as his “dream job.”

In February, “Jeopardy!” producers announced a rotating list of guest hosts in what many perceived to be an ongoing search for a replacement for Trebek, who died last year. After an online campaign drew more than 268,000 signatures, Burton’s wish finally came true for a week in July.

Though Burton remained a fan favorite to take over as a permanent host, the job went to Richards earlier this month.

The appointment drew swift criticism, however, after allegations that Richards had mistreated female staff members during his tenure as executive producer of “The Price Is Right” resurfaced. An investigation published by The Ringer on Wednesday also uncovered a series of sexist remarks that Richards had made on “The Randumb Show,” a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014.

By Friday, “Jeopardy!” producers confirmed that Richards had stepped down, and that a “search for a permanent syndicated host” would resume once more.

No word yet on whether Burton will take part.