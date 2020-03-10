HuffPost Finds

Get Your Jean On: Levi's Is Having A 30% Off Friends And Family Sale

It's a denim daydream: Levi's is having a sitewide sale where you can get 30% off.

Levi's is having a sitewide sale on almost everything — so jeans might just be in your forecast.
When you find jeans that are just right — perfect from hips to hem — it’s like the holy grail of shopping finds.

While there are a lot of jeans out there that reviewers swear by, you might already have your go-to shape that you know works for you.

Whether you’re more into high-waisted, cropped, wide-leg or straight jeans, wear whatever jeans make you feel best — just please don’t help low-rise jeans make a comeback.

And if you’re on the hunt for jeans to roll up as the spring arrives, do we have a deal for you: Levi’s, the beloved jean brand, is having a Friends and Family sale. Until Mar. 19, you can get 30% off everything, including already on sale items, and free shipping with code FRIENDS.

Usually, you have to spend at least $100 to get free shipping at Levi’s.

So now’s your chance to get another pair of wedgies or try out the very on-trend balloon style. Or even find the oversized denim jacket of your dreams.

Of course, we had to take a peek at what’s on sale and found some items that we’ll definitely be adding to our carts.

Take a look:

1
Balloon Leg Jeans
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
2
315 Shaping Boot Cut Jeans
Levi's
Originally $50, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
3
Levi's Logo Bodysuit (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $25, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
4
Celeste Jumpsuit
Levi's
Originally $98, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
5
Ribcage Straight Ankle Pants
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
6
Sienna Dress
Levi's
Originally $80, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
7
Balloon Leg Pants
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
8
Button Front 721 High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Originally $90, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
9
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $69, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
10
High Rise Deconstructed Midi Skirt
Levi's
Originally $45, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
11
501 Original Cropped Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
12
New Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt
Levi's
Originally $70, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
13
Ribcage Wide Leg Overalls
Levi's
Originally $128, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND .
14
Shortalls (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $50, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
15
Jackie Hoodie
Levi's
Originally $70, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
16
Wedgie Fit Skinny Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $55, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
17
Simone Top
Levi's
Originally $65, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
18
710 Super Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
19
720 High Rise Super Skinny Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $50, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
20
Ex-Boyfriend Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $98, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
21
New Shorts (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $37, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
22
Floral Graphic Varsity Tee
Levi's
Originally $35, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
23
724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
24
314 Shaping Straight Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $50, get them now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
25
Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $70, get it now for 30% off with code FRIEND.
