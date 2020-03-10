HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

When you find jeans that are just right — perfect from hips to hem — it’s like the holy grail of shopping finds.

While there are a lot of jeans out there that reviewers swear by, you might already have your go-to shape that you know works for you.

Whether you’re more into high-waisted, cropped, wide-leg or straight jeans, wear whatever jeans make you feel best — just please don’t help low-rise jeans make a comeback.

And if you’re on the hunt for jeans to roll up as the spring arrives, do we have a deal for you: Levi’s, the beloved jean brand, is having a Friends and Family sale. Until Mar. 19, you can get 30% off everything, including already on sale items, and free shipping with code FRIENDS.

Usually, you have to spend at least $100 to get free shipping at Levi’s.

So now’s your chance to get another pair of wedgies or try out the very on-trend balloon style. Or even find the oversized denim jacket of your dreams.

