HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You'll be wearing this jacket in those confusing weeks between winter and spring.

Spring’s on the horizon, which mean soon you’ll be swapping all your extra layers of scarves, sweaters and socks for sunglasses and sunscreen.

Since you’ll soon be packing away your puffer, you might be looking for a lighter jacket for those spring mornings when there’s still a slight chill in the air.

And we’ve spotted the perfect one from beloved denim brand Levi’s. Plus, it’s currently 30% off on Amazon.

We’ve spotted the Levi’s Original Sherpa Trucker is $67 right now at Amazon, down from its original price of $98.

Both the “Divided Blue” and “Soft Ultra Black” shades are marked down right now, and all of the sizes from XS to XL are currently in stock. There’s a “Vintage Hushed Violet” (AKA millennial pink) shade on sale for $60, too (but the medium size is already sold out).

The jacket has a straight silhouette and is made with a non-stretchy denim. One of our shopping editors owns this jacket — she, and many other reviewers, recommend sizing up for a looser fit.

Amazon You can easily throw on the Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker in black over a t-shirt and jeans.

This isn’t your ordinary denim jacket. This trucker is lined in sherpa, making it super soft on the inside. It’s sure to keep you warm through all those April showers and late-winter days.

The jacket has snap buttons (including at the cuffs), two hand pockets and two chest pockets. You’ll have the look of a classic Levi’s jacket but a slight, warmer twist.