You Might Put On Some Pants Now That Levi's Is Offering 40% Off Everything

Or not. There are sweatshirts to stay comfy in and jackets for neighborhood walks that are on sale, too.

You'll be staying in in style with these finds from Levi's.&nbsp;
These days, jeans and pleated pants are probably the last things you want to put on before a team video chat. The rise of the teleworking has led to the bottom, ahem, of bottoms — so much so that Walmart has seen an increase in sales for only tops .

The only buttons you might be dealing with now are on a button-down you wear only for a 10-minute meeting with your boss.

Whether you love wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants right now or like dressing up just a little to feel more productive, you might be looking for other options to wear while staying in and working from home.

And we have some good news for you: Levi’s is now offering 40% off everything (with code SILVER40) in its “Silver Linings Sale,” which, yeah — we’re searching for all the silver linings right now. It’s a better deal than the brand offered during its “Friends and Family Sale” early last month.

So if you’re searching for the perfect pair of jeans to get into the work-from-home groove or wanting a denim jacket for some short walks around your neighborhood, now’s your chance. We took a peek already and rounded up our favorites below.

Check out our favorite finds on sale at Levi’s:

1
Levi's Logo Sweatpants
Levi's
Originally $35, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
2
Levi's Logo Sports Bra
Levi's
Originally $20, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
3
Original Trucker Jacket (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $80, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
4
Diana Crewneck Sweatshirt
Levi's
Originally $70, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
5
Levi's Logo Legging
Levi's
Originally $49, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40 .
6
Sportswear Logo Hoodie (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $60, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
7
Cropped Dad Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $80, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40 .
8
Balloon Leg Women's Pants
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40
9
New Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt
Levi's
Originally $50, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
10
Longsleeve Baby Tee Shirt
Levi's
Originally $25, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
11
Ex-Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket (Plus Size)
Levi''s
Originally $59, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
12
Ribcage Wide Leg Cropped Jeans
Levi's
Originally $98, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
13
Poppy Dress
Levi's
Originally $80, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
14
Overalls (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $80, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
15
Graphic Heritage Tee Shirt
Levi's
Originally $40, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
16
Celeste Windbreaker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $65, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
17
501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Originally $98, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
18
Rigid Denim Apron
Levi's
Originally $50, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
19
314 Shaping Straight Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $60, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
20
Pleated Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $80, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
21
Hybrid Original Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Originally $65, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
22
Cinched Anorak Trucker
Levi's
Originally $65, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
23
Jackie Hoodie
Levi's
Originally $70, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
24
Wedgie Fit Skinny Jeans (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $35, get them now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
25
Lily Shirt (Plus Size)
Levi's
Originally $25, get it now for 40% off with code SILVER40.
