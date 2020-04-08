You Might Put On Some Pants Now That Levi's Is Offering 40% Off Everything

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You'll be staying in in style with these finds from Levi's.

These days, jeans and pleated pants are probably the last things you want to put on before a team video chat. The rise of the teleworking has led to the bottom, ahem, of bottoms — so much so that Walmart has seen an increase in sales for only tops .

The only buttons you might be dealing with now are on a button-down you wear only for a 10-minute meeting with your boss.

Whether you love wearing sweatshirts and sweatpants right now or like dressing up just a little to feel more productive, you might be looking for other options to wear while staying in and working from home.

And we have some good news for you: Levi’s is now offering 40% off everything (with code SILVER40) in its “Silver Linings Sale,” which, yeah — we’re searching for all the silver linings right now. It’s a better deal than the brand offered during its “Friends and Family Sale” early last month.

So if you’re searching for the perfect pair of jeans to get into the work-from-home groove or wanting a denim jacket for some short walks around your neighborhood, now’s your chance. We took a peek already and rounded up our favorites below.