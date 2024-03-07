These Are Still The Internet’s (And My) Favorite Jeans — And They're 30% Off Right Now

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Whenever I rifle through my closet in a desperate attempt to find something to wear, I always end up grabbing for these perfect pants. Even after a few years after its launch, Levi’s Ribcage silhouette continue to maintain its rightful place as possibly one of the internet’s favorite jeans.
I first saw the Levi’s straight ankle Ribcage jeans on TikTok last year and since then, I’ve stocked my personal supply with four different washes, including their wide-legged and cropped bell-bottom style. Managing to tick literally all of my denim boxes, the Ribcages are supremely flattering, incredibly comfortable and stylish. They also happen to be 30% off right now at the Levi’s Friends and Family sale, a sitewide event that goes through March 14. (Note that the discount will appear in your cart.)
If you’re not too familiar with how these interminable classics fit, they have a 12-inch rise, and in my experience sit right in the center of your true waist. This makes them great pants for tucking in sweaters or tees while also defining your waist.
They fit slim throughout the hip and thigh, but hug the backside perfectly —without giving you that dreaded squished look (you know the one). They finish out at the ideal ankle-skimming length to wear with just about any shoe from high-tops to Vans to boots.
They’re available in waist sizes 24–34, and if you’re concerned about the length looking right on you, there are up to three inseam options to choose from (I’m 5-foot-4 and get the 27-inch inseam) so you’re bound to be happy with one. There are also up to nine washes to choose from, and there are also slight stretch-fit options (like the white pair) that feel super soft and non-rigid for anyone who isn’t a fan of stiffer denims.
The style is also available in plus sizes with a 14-inch rise, from sizes 14M/14L–24M/24L. Inventory is a little more limited here, so act fast if you see a pair you like.
It’s very likely that you have spotted these icons on retailers like Amazon at shockingly low prices, but more often than not, the stock consists of discontinued styles with very limited sizing, making this sale an even better opportunity to stock up on what I’m sure will be your new favorite jeans that you will reach for again and again. See what some reviewers — who have collectively awarded the jeans a 4.7-star rating at Levi’s website — have to say about these legendary dungarees or just scroll all the way down to add them to cart.
“Love these jeans. I’m 5′1 110lb with a bigger butt and it’s so hard finding jeans that fit right. The straight fit often is unflattering depending on the length/wash. I got the “dance around” medium wash and they were tight in waist but loose through leg. I got the 24W 29L which ended up being floor length. I’ll sometimes cuff them if I want to show a little ankle. It ends up being perfect length to wear either way! The denim has a slight stretch (1% lycra) which is nice for comfort throughout the day, but still has that structured look. My favorite wash of this style yet.” — Amy H.
“I’m on my second pair. I love these jeans. I bought size 27 for a regular fit and size 29 for a boyfriend look fit and I love them both. The cut is very flattering and they look like you’ve owned them forever after a week of wearing them. Will likely buy more colors.” — Marinapipi
“I tried these on in store and ended up ourchasing them online during black friday. I ordered my true size 30/29 as I was tired of having ankle length jeans in the winter. I was worried when I recieved them that they’d be too tight, but after wearing them for a few weeks they’re almost perfect. In true Levi’s fashion you do have to break them in, but once you do they become the comfiest jeans you own. I love the high waist and the slightly wider straight leg lets me wear my cowboy boots while not having to wear a flare jean (I have thicker calves). The colour in person is very close to the pictures and I have not experienced any “stretching out” - rather, they hold their shape well.” — Liv