These Are Still The Internet’s (And My) Favorite Jeans — And They're 30% Off Right Now

“Love these jeans. I’m 5′1 110lb with a bigger butt and it’s so hard finding jeans that fit right. The straight fit often is unflattering depending on the length/wash. I got the “dance around” medium wash and they were tight in waist but loose through leg. I got the 24W 29L which ended up being floor length. I’ll sometimes cuff them if I want to show a little ankle. It ends up being perfect length to wear either way! The denim has a slight stretch (1% lycra) which is nice for comfort throughout the day, but still has that structured look. My favorite wash of this style yet.” — Amy H.

“I’m on my second pair. I love these jeans. I bought size 27 for a regular fit and size 29 for a boyfriend look fit and I love them both. The cut is very flattering and they look like you’ve owned them forever after a week of wearing them. Will likely buy more colors.” — Marinapipi

“I tried these on in store and ended up ourchasing them online during black friday. I ordered my true size 30/29 as I was tired of having ankle length jeans in the winter. I was worried when I recieved them that they’d be too tight, but after wearing them for a few weeks they’re almost perfect. In true Levi’s fashion you do have to break them in, but once you do they become the comfiest jeans you own. I love the high waist and the slightly wider straight leg lets me wear my cowboy boots while not having to wear a flare jean (I have thicker calves). The colour in person is very close to the pictures and I have not experienced any “stretching out” - rather, they hold their shape well.” — Liv