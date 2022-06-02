MoMo Productions via Getty Images

This week marks the start of Pride month, making it the perfect time to celebrate and support the queer community — and you better believe that one of my favorite ways to do so is via shopping. When we shop queer-owned businesses, we are supporting actual LGBTQ people. It’s an actionable and easy way to literally put our money where our mouths are. As a queer person, this feels especially important to me when the world is so fraught and tenuous for marginalized communities.

That said, whether you’re queer or not, it’s important to support LGBTQ-owned brands and businesses year-round, and not just during Pride month. (It’s performative and pandering when big corporate brands remain silent on issues that affect the queer community 11 months out of the year, and suddenly unveil splashy rainbow-themed wares come June 1.)

By making note of LGBTQ-owned brands and coming back to them year-round for all our shopping needs, we can really make a difference in the livelihoods of queer people. I’ve personally found this practice to be both powerful and very fulfilling. Keep scrolling to check out and shop a few of my favorites, and pick up some must-have items like delicious candles, adorable undergarments, swimwear, skin care products and more.