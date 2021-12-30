Here's A Look Back At 23 Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Moved Us In 2021

Those who hoped 2021 would offer some measure of normalcy after the tumult of 2020 are no doubt feeling a hint of disappointment as another year defined by political division and the COVID-19 pandemic sputters to an end.

But as Tan France suggests in the forthcoming season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” the ongoing global health crisis can also be seen as “a moment to really remind ourselves of what really matters to us, which is each other.” And with that sentiment in mind, seeing queer public figures sharing their truth ― often in subtle and creative ways ― in yet another “unprecedented” year feels as impactful as ever.

Actors Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira) and Kal Penn came out in well-received memoirs, while country musician T.J. Osborne and reality star Colton Underwood opted for in-depth interviews with major outlets.

And for WNBA star Candace Parker and “Pretty Little Liars” actor Julian Morris, coming out simply meant a public acknowledgement of their relationships with same-sex partners.