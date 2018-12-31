Here Are 21 LGBTQ Celebrity Coming-Out Stories That Shaped 2018

In spite of recent social strides, the number of LGBTQ people who say they’ve experienced discrimination on the basis of their sexuality or gender identity appears to be on the rise.
Such figures, of course, only serve as a reminder of the significance of queer visibility, and seeing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer actors, artists and other public figures live authentically remains both empowering and subversive.
2018 saw some celebrities, including Janelle Monáe, Lucas Hedges and Amandla Stenberg, share their sexualities in interviews with high-profile outlets. Others, like “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli and professional golfer Tadd Fujikawa, took a more direct route by using social media to speak about their authentic selves with fans.
In some cases, they stoked a fair share of controversy, too. Rita Ora revealed she’s been in relationships with women after releasing a song, “Girls,” that many deemed problematic for the LGBTQ community. Jason Mraz was accused of cultural appropriation online after using the Native American term “Two Spirit” to describe his experiences with men and women.
Below, check out 21 celebrity coming-out stories of 2018. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, each of these famous faces helped drive the global conversation on LGBTQ acceptance by sharing their truths.
Janelle Monáe
In an April interview with Rolling Stone
, Monáe said she identifies with aspects of pansexuality and bisexuality.
“Being a queer black woman in America ― someone who has been in relationships with both men and women ― I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker,” the Grammy-nominated singer-actress said. Though she initially identified as bisexual, she said, “Later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’”
Lucas Hedges
The "Boy Erased" and "Ben Is Back" star told Vulture
in a September interview that he “exists on a spectrum” but stopped short of using terms like “straight,” “gay” or “bisexual” to label his sexuality.
“In the early stages of my life, some of the people I was most infatuated with were my closest male friends,” he explained. “That was the case through high school, and I think I was always aware that while for the most part I was attracted to women, I existed on a spectrum.”
Recalling a middle school health class discussion, he added, “I recognize myself as existing on that spectrum: Not totally straight, but also not gay and not necessarily bisexual.”
Josie Totah
The "Champions" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress opened up about her gender identity for the first time publicly in August, telling fans in a Time magazine essay
that she identifies as transgender.
“I know now, more than ever, that I’m finally ready to take this step toward becoming myself. I’m ready to be free,” wrote Totah, who began her career on the Disney Channel series “Jessie,” where she presented under a different name and identity. “My pronouns are she, her and hers. I identify as female, specifically as a transgender female. And my name is Josie Totah.”
Brendon Urie
A longtime ally to the LGBTQ community, the Panic! at the Disco singer came out as pansexual in an interview with Paper magazine
published in July.
“I’m married to a woman and I’m very much in love with her but I’m not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” Urie said. “If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart’s in the right place. I’m definitely attracted to men. It’s just people that I am attracted to.”
"I guess this is me coming out as pansexual," he added.
Amandla Stenberg
"The Hunger Games" actress revealed she identifies as gay
in June as part of a moving conversation with singer/songwriter King Princess in Wonderland magazine
.
The star first came out two years ago as bisexual during a Snapchat interview with Teen Vogue
. In her Wonderland interview, however, she said she now knows she’s gay ― and the moment she realized her truth, she felt a “profound sense of relief.”
“Socialization is a bitch and a half and kept me from understanding and living my truth for a while,” she told Wonderland. “I was so overcome with this profound sense of relief when I realized that I’m gay ― not bi, not pan, but gay ― with a romantic love for women.”
Jake Borelli
Life imitated art in November for the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, who spoke publicly about his sexuality
for the first time after his character, Dr. Levi Schmitt, enjoyed a same-sex kiss on the show.
After the kiss aired, Borelli announced in an Instagram post that he is gay. “This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio," he wrote
, "and it blows my mind that I’m able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on 'Grey’s Anatomy.' His vulnerability and courage inspire me every day, and I hope he can do the same for you.”
The actor later told HuffPost
, “I’m in a position right now where I have a platform, and I think it’s really important to be honest and to put myself out there so that other people don’t feel as alone.”
Alyson Stoner
The “Step Up” and “Cheaper by the Dozen” star revealed she’s “attracted to men, women and people who identify in other ways” in a poignant essay for Teen Vogue
.
In the essay, published in March, Stoner recalled the time she fell in love with a female dance instructor. Reconciling that relationship, however, with her faith was a challenge, she said.
Since then, however, she's learned to accept herself for who she is. "I can love people of every gender identity and expression,” she wrote. “It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other’s best journeys.”
Tadd Fujikawa
The professional golfer identified himself as gay
in an emotional Instagram post on Sept, 10, World Suicide Prevention Day.
“I spent way too long pretending, hiding, and hating who I was,” wrote Fujikawa, who is Japanese-American. “I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I’ve struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place. Now I’m standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone’s life.”
The announcement reportedly
made him the first male professional golfer to publicly identify as LGBTQ.
Tessa Thompson
In June, the "Westworld" and "Thor: Ragnarok" actress told Porter magazine
that she was "attracted to men and also to women."
"I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones,” Thompson said. “But so many people don’t."
As for her relationship with Janelle Monáe, which has been the subject of media scrutiny
for some time, she said simply, “We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s OK."
Ronan Farrow
The journalist identified himself
as "a part of the LGBT community" while being honored by the Point Foundation for his reporting work in April, according to excerpts of the speech published by The Advocate
and Billboard
.
"Being a part of the LGBT community, which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did involving survivors who felt equally invisible — that has been an incredible source of strength for me," he said after being being presented the Point Courage award, according to The Advocate.
"LGBT people are some of the bravest and most potent change agents and leaders I have encountered," he continued, "and the most forceful defenders of the vulnerable and voiceless, because they know what it’s like to be there."
Abbi Jacobson
When asked by Vanity Fair
about her sexuality in April, the "Broad City" co-writer and star said, “I kind of go both ways; I date men and women.”
Though Jacobson stopped short of using “lesbian,” “bisexual” or other labels, she said she’s open to being approached by prospective suitors, both male and female.
Her one stipulation? “They have to be funny, doing something they love," she said.
Jason Mraz
Mraz addressed his sexuality in an interview with Billboard
published in July.
“I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife,” the singer-songwriter told the magazine.
“It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘Two Spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that,” he added.
The Grammy winner's explanation sparked accusations
of cultural appropriation. Perhaps he worded it better
in 2005, when he described himself as being “bisexually open-minded,” even though he'd “never been in a sexual relationship with a man” at that time.
Garrett Clayton
The star of Disney’s “Teen Beach Movie” and NBC’s “Hairspray Live!” revealed in a September Instagram post
that he’s in a relationship with another man (screenwriter Blake Knight) but stopped short of using terms like “gay” or “bisexual.”
Clayton cited his latest film, “Reach,” as having influenced his decision to speak out. The actor played a socially awkward band geek in the movie, which explores teen bullying, suicide and other hot-button issues.
“These topics ― not always easy to discuss ― are all close to my heart, and, knowing how serious they are, I wanted to share this with you all,” he wrote in his post. “This film has come from the perspectives of people who care deeply about these issues, and if watching it helps even one person ... then it was all worth it.”
Kevin McHale
In April, the "Glee" star made headlines
when he described Ariana Grande's hit single "no tears left to cry" as being "gayer" than he is in a tweet.
Speaking to entertainment journalist Marc Malkin weeks later, McHale said
the remark did, in fact, reflect his identity as a gay man.
“If somebody was a big fan and following everything I was doing [on social media], like the people I interact with on Twitter on a daily basis, I think there was zero surprise,” he said.
Rita Ora
In May, the singer teamed up
with Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX for "Girls," which she deemed a “real gender-fluid freedom record.”
The song, which many interpreted as Ora’s acknowledgment of her own bisexuality, sparked the ire
of a number of prominent LGBTQ artists, who felt it perpetuated stereotypes.
Ora responded to the controversy with a lengthy statement
on Twitter. “Girls,” she wrote, is “an accurate account of a very real and honest experience.”
“I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey,” she said and offered an apology anyone she hurt with the way she expressed herself.
Lee Pace
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor opened up about his sexuality for the first time publicly, though he opted not to use labels, in an interview with W magazine
in February.
“I’ve dated men. I’ve dated women. I don’t know why anyone would care. I’m an actor and I play roles,” said Pace, who was starring in "Angels in America" on Broadway at the time. He appeared to be taken aback, adding, “To be honest, I don’t know what to say ― I find your question intrusive.”
Many interpreted Pace's comments as the actor’s reluctant coming out
. Days later, he clarified the remarks
on Twitter, saying he had been “momentarily at a loss” for words during the interview.
"As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am," he said. "That’s how I’ve always lived my life."
Cory Michael Smith
While promoting his film "1985" in March, the "Gotham" star told the Daily Beast
that he identifies as queer.
Speaking about the movie, Smith said he connected to the role of Adrian, a gay man who heads home to Texas for the holidays after being diagnosed with AIDS.
"There’s something special about telling a story that feels closer to home,” he said. “I’m from Ohio. I’ve been living here [in New York] for a while, and there are stretches when I don’t see my family often. Going home and that whole charade is very familiar. The first family dinner after a while. Coming out to a family, the fear of that.”
Collin Martin
The midfielder for Major League Soccer’s Minnesota United came out as gay in June
, ahead of his team’s planned Pride celebration before a match against FC Dallas.
“As we celebrate Pride night, I want to thank my teammates for their unconditional support of who I am,” Martin said. “In light of my experience as a professional athlete, I want to take this moment to encourage others who play sports professionally or otherwise to have confidence that sport will welcome them wholeheartedly.”
He continued, “June is Pride month, and I am proud to be playing for Pride, and to be playing as an out gay man.”
Jeff Rohrer
The former Dallas Cowboys linebacker came out as gay in a New York Times profile
published in November and also revealed his plans to marry skin care magnate Joshua Ross.
“I’ve given at least five people heart attacks with this news,” Rohrer joked
. “But for the most part, many of my closest friends, including some of my former teammates with the Cowboys, could not have been more happy and supportive.”
Rohrer, who tied the knot with Ross on Nov. 18, became the first current or former NFL player known to be in a same-sex marriage.
Jake Choi
The star of ABC's "Single Parents" said in September that he identifies as fluid
.
"Every day I would think, 'What does it mean when I’m talking to a guy and connect with him emotionally with intimate energy?' Maybe it’s not just sexual but it could be," he told Very Good Light
, a men's lifestyle site. "Maybe, shit, I’m attracted to everything."
He continued, "Maybe it’s more feminine or more androgynous. I realized yeah, I’m fluid. It’s not black or white. It’s grey.”
Hurley Haywood
The endurance race-car legend who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona five times publicly came out as gay in an interview with Autoweek
in February.
Haywood said he'd been inspired to open up about his sexuality because of an encounter he had with a high school student who was interviewing him for a term paper. At one point in the interview, Haywood said, he began consoling the teen, who said he'd been bullied at school for being gay.
Haywood later received a phone call from the student's mother, who said he'd helped save her son's life. “Hearing from that mother — well, it was very emotional,” he recalled. “And I thought, if my voice is strong enough to help one kid, it might help two kids, or five or a hundred.”
