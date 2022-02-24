Shopping

LGBTQ+ Model Jazzmyne Jay Shares Her Colorful, Comfortable Home Decor

The content creator, body positivity advocate and proud maximalist shares seven items that have brightened up her home.

Staff Writer

Julianny Casado

Jazzmyne Jay identifies as a “shopper.” While the LGBTQ+ model, stylist and content creator has always enjoyed perusing cute shops on the internet, she says the pandemic has made it a daily activity.

“I am a shopper,” Jay told HuffPost. “I’m not buying daily. But I’m shopping daily. I stack up the carts.”

A lover of colors and patterns, Jay is known for putting together eye-catching outfits and inspiring others to wear clothes that make them feel good. She’s not afraid to power-clash, show some skin or break any other outdated “fashion rule” dictated by thin, straight white women.

Yet, she’s not one for toxic positivity or pretending to have it together all the time. Instead of just posting glamorous editorial-style photos of herself in finished looks with perfect lighting, Jay’s big on “Get Ready With Me”-style videos, breaking down how she creates her looks — the good, bad and the uncomfy.

“If I’m uncomfortable in it or don’t like how it looks, I’ll leave that part in there, and be like, ‘OK, well I hated that,’” she said. “I leave that shit in there because that’s what really happened. That’s really how I am as a person. And I would rather just show the parts of myself like that.”

Jay’s ability to be so realistic with fashion enables her to be an excellent stylist. She’s never trying to fit people into a popular look. She creates looks fit for a specific person, taking their needs and comfort into deep consideration.

Her emphasis on physical and mental comfort spans beyond clothes.

“As someone who is very uncomfortable a lot of times, especially with my OCD, it’s hard for me to be comfortable in places — even my home — without having intrusive thoughts,” Jay said. “I’ve done a lot of work the past two years, especially, on ‘How I can be comfortable?’”

Like styling an outfit, Jay shared that color and pattern are king when decorating her home.

“When I think of decorating my place, it’s very similar to how I get dressed,” she said. “It’s, ‘If I like it, it’s gonna work.’ That’s what I think about it. Everything in my house is just a collection of things that I fucking love.”

From kitschy cat clocks to neon middle finger candles, Jazzmyne Jay shares the stuff she uses to make her home feel comfortable and bright.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Kit-Cat Klocks in every color
"I'm obsessed with these clocks. You can get them on Amazon. My mom and dad got me one for my birthday. And since then I have about 12 and they're just all in my kitchen. I'm building a border and a wall of them all in my kitchen, like on some crazy grandma shit.

"The turquoise one is like a special anniversary one. They very rarely have the pearls on there. The 'girl' cat. They're so good."
Get it at Amazon for $69.99.Get it at Kit-Cat Klock for $69.99.
2
Anthropologie
Estelle colored glassware
"Black-owned, love. The colors, oh my gosh. I don't even drink and I have these. They are so magical. And so gorgeous. Just immediately make me feel like an adult. Just to like have them on hand. Like yeah, 'Go ahead...' I love them. They're just so bright. I bought this rainbow pack and I have the stemless ones."
Get Estelle Colored Glass starting at $160 on Anthropologie.Check out Estelle Colored Glass.
3
Ggggrimes on Redbubble
"Colorful Queen" POC art by Ggggrimes
"Ggggrimes is fucking amazing, makes all-POC artwork. I have so many of their prints. It's cool pops of color. If you have a more neutral palette, but you're looking to add color in, the best way to do it in my opinion is with things like art, pillows, little blankets or little smalls that you can put around your house because those can easily be replaced. I think starting with this beautiful type of artwork can take a very neutral wall and make it like and direct an eyepiece that you want to see every time, a focal point. I love their art work so much."
Get Ggggrimes artwork starting at $32.90 on Redbubble.
4
Ol' Dirty Planters
Ol' Dirty Planters recycled basketball planters
"This basketball planter -- I love sports, I went to school for volleyball. I love watching basketball. I love the WNBA and how hot they are. I wanted some really cute planters. Like planters that were not basic. And I went looking and searching and I found these and I'm obsessed with them.

"I have this pink one. And then I have a small black one that says 'Chicago' on it. I really, really enjoy having those around. Aren't they so cute? And it's only $40."
Get Ol' Dirty Planters starting at $40 on Etsy.Check out Ol' Dirty Planters.
5
LightshadowArt on Etsy
Colorful acrylic vases from Lightshadow Art
"These are in my bathroom. I love them. I think they're so cute. They come with those little feet. I don't I don't use the little feet, but they come with them. I like the color. Again, it was one of those things that I was like, 'I need something to hold something, but I don't want it to look just fucking regular.' Where's the color? Where's the fun? And so I picked those and I honestly love them."
Get LightshadowArt starting at $11.25 on Etsy.
6
CandleHandShop on Etsy
A vibrant middle finger candle
"This is something that I have in my kitchen window, in hot pink. When I was decorating my last place, I was looking for out-of-the-box candles. I like things to be a little bit more graphic and not tame. I was on Etsy and typed in 'unique candle' and this popped up and I was like, 'Duh. I have to. I have to.'"
Get it from CandleHandShop on Etsy for $47.35.
7
MysticWoodandCandle on Etsy
Wooden flowers from Mystic Wood and Candle
"I'm really obsessed with flowers. And I wanted to get something that were obviously fake flowers, but I didn't want them to be plastic fake flowers. So I bought these, and they're wooden cutouts of flowers. Kind of minimalist, but still have the pop of color. I put those in this big squiggly base thing. I was just looking for what I liked, but how I liked it.

"Wood is not my preferred material. But I put it in my bathroom where there's really not any wood showing like that, so it's bringing some grounding nature into the bathroom."
Get MysticWoodandCandle flowers starting at $8.35 on Etsy.
