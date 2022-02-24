Jazzmyne Jay identifies as a “shopper.” While the LGBTQ+ model, stylist and content creator has always enjoyed perusing cute shops on the internet, she says the pandemic has made it a daily activity.

“I am a shopper,” Jay told HuffPost. “I’m not buying daily. But I’m shopping daily. I stack up the carts.”

A lover of colors and patterns, Jay is known for putting together eye-catching outfits and inspiring others to wear clothes that make them feel good. She’s not afraid to power-clash, show some skin or break any other outdated “fashion rule” dictated by thin, straight white women.

Yet, she’s not one for toxic positivity or pretending to have it together all the time. Instead of just posting glamorous editorial-style photos of herself in finished looks with perfect lighting, Jay’s big on “Get Ready With Me”-style videos, breaking down how she creates her looks — the good, bad and the uncomfy.

“If I’m uncomfortable in it or don’t like how it looks, I’ll leave that part in there, and be like, ‘OK, well I hated that,’” she said. “I leave that shit in there because that’s what really happened. That’s really how I am as a person. And I would rather just show the parts of myself like that.”

Jay’s ability to be so realistic with fashion enables her to be an excellent stylist. She’s never trying to fit people into a popular look. She creates looks fit for a specific person, taking their needs and comfort into deep consideration.

Her emphasis on physical and mental comfort spans beyond clothes.

“As someone who is very uncomfortable a lot of times, especially with my OCD, it’s hard for me to be comfortable in places — even my home — without having intrusive thoughts,” Jay said. “I’ve done a lot of work the past two years, especially, on ‘How I can be comfortable?’”

Like styling an outfit, Jay shared that color and pattern are king when decorating her home.

“When I think of decorating my place, it’s very similar to how I get dressed,” she said. “It’s, ‘If I like it, it’s gonna work.’ That’s what I think about it. Everything in my house is just a collection of things that I fucking love.”

From kitschy cat clocks to neon middle finger candles, Jazzmyne Jay shares the stuff she uses to make her home feel comfortable and bright.

