12. Angela + Ashley

"I met Angela over six years ago through mutual friends during my first year of university. When I met her, I already knew who she was and knew that we were in nutrition class together. However, I pretended to 'play it cool' and didn't let it show that I was already infatuated with her. I told her that we should sit together in class and maybe study together. Eventually, it became pretty obvious that I was crazy for her. Angela has always been into huge gestures and doing over-the-top romantic things. For example, when she asked me to be her girlfriend, she pulled over into a parking lot, dressed up in a Pikachu onesie because I was her 'Ash' and serenaded me with items while blasting the song that we first kissed to. Fast forward to five years later, we both finished school and traveled to many countries together. We were on a trip to NYC in December 2017. We had already looked at rings prior to going, as we both knew that we'd found the person we wanted to spend our entire lives with. I had no idea that the proposal would actually happen in NYC, but it was in the back of my mind. On our third day in NYC, we were getting ready to go and explore Brooklyn. I was taking my time getting ready, even stopped for a coffee, because what's the rush? Well, I guess I should have rushed because Angela had hired a secret photographer to capture the engagement. We slowly walked across the bridge. At the other end, facing the Manhattan skyline, Angela got down on one knee and asked me to be her wife. As ecstatic as I was, I was wishing I could have asked her. Well, she knew I would want to ask and also brought her own engagement ring. I pulled out the ring, got down on one knee, and asked her to be my wife too." ― Ashley