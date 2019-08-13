Liam Hemsworth Has Wish For Miley Cyrus In Addressing Their Split

Actor Liam Hemsworth posted a sanguine message Monday on his split from singer Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

In his first time specifically addressing their estrangement, Hemsworth confirmed on Instagram that they “recently separated” and directed sweet sentiments at his pop star wife.

“I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Much of the breakup drama has unfolded publicly without “The Hunger Games” star.

Around the time the two confirmed they were calling it quits in a joint statement through a publicist over the weekend, Cyrus was photographed kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Lake Como, Italy. (Carter recently split from reality TV star Brody Jenner.) The PDA prompted sniping between Jenner and Cyrus on social media while Hemsworth has stayed mostly mum on all matters surrounding his parting from Cyrus.

Approached by a reporter in Australia earlier Monday, the “Independence Day: Resurgence” actor said: “I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”

Hemsworth, 29, and the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, met in 2009 while filming “The Last Song.” They married in late December of 2018.