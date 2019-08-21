Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” said the statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”

The statement noted the pair would “remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

Since the breakup was announced a few weeks ago, Cyrus has been spotted on vacation in Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The pair were seen making out on Lake Como in Italy.