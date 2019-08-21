Liam Hemsworth Files For Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Well, Miley Cyrus sang it best: There’s always gonna be an uphill battle and
sometimes you’re gonna have to lose.
Liam Hemsworth has officially filed for divorce from the pop star, according to documents obtained by The Blast.
Hemsworth filed the divorce paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday morning, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to the outlet. The actor asks that the court not to award either him of her “any spousal support, citing a prenup the former couple signed before they tied the knot.”
Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 29, announced their split-up after less than a year of marriage earlier this month, with a rep for the couple saying it’s “what’s best” for them.
“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” said the statement. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.”
The statement noted the pair would “remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”
Since the breakup was announced a few weeks ago, Cyrus has been spotted on vacation in Italy with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter. The pair were seen making out on Lake Como in Italy.
For Hemsworth’s part, he posted on Instagram that he wishes Cyrus “nothing but health and happiness going forward.”
“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love,” he wrote on Aug. 12.