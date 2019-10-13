Liam Hemsworth Is Officially Moving On From Miley Cyrus, Spotted Kissing Maddison Brown

It’s time to add another side to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s ever-expanding love polygon.

After the couple called it quits two months ago following a decade of on-again, off-again dating and less than eight months of marriage, each have splintered off into new relationships, forcing us all to learn names like Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson.

Well, create some room in your brain for model and actress Maddison Brown, who was spotted cozying up to Hemsworth during a PDA-filled night in New York City this week.

After they were seen holding hands on an outing earlier in the day, the maybe-couple passionately kissed on the street like, um, everybody was watching after stopping by The Flower Shop bar and checking out a show at the Alley Cat Amateur Theatre.

Brown, a fellow Australian, is perhaps best known for starring in the CW’s reboot of the popular ’80s soap “Dynasty” as Kirby.

Scott Ehler via Getty Images

This is the first time the 29-year-old actor has been linked to someone since his split with Cyrus. While the pop star has processed her breakup in the public eye, Hemsworth has laid relatively low and kept close to family in his native Australia.

In August, the “Hunger Games” alum broke his silence on the divorce, sending nothing but love Cyrus’ way.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”

Hemsworth and Brown’s love connection arrives shortly after Cyrus began dating her new beau Cody Simpson, having pressed pause on her relationship with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

Instagram

Simpson revealed that it’s “safe to say” the two are an official pair after they got the rumor mill buzzing with a “make-out session” in public this week.

“I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,” he said of his romance with Cyrus at a recent event, according to People. “She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense. That’s why we get along so well.”