‘That’s Stupid’: MLB All-Star Liam Hendriks Rips 'Idiot' U.S. Gun Policies

Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks said he’s found the U.S. gun situation “baffling” since moving here from his native Australia.
“I had to take a driving test when I was over here. I won’t have to take a test if I want to get a gun,” he said. “That’s stupid. Whoever thought that was a great idea is an idiot.”
Hendriks, a two-time All-Star and two-time AL Reliever of the Year, discussed the issue hours after six people were killed and more than two dozen wounded in a mass shooting in a Chicago suburb during a Fourth of July parade. He also spoke about how a mass shooting in Australia led to real changes in gun laws:
“Something needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen,” Hendriks said. “Because there’s way too many people losing their lives.”
Hendriks also talked about the toll of mass shootings on families and communities:
Hendriks has been outspoken on a number of issues, including the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade.
“I mean, what’s next?” he asked. “Are they going to take voting for women as well now?”