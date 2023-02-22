Liam Neeson Said Joy Behar’s Crush On Him Made Him ‘Uncomfortable’ On ‘The View’

Joy Behar made Liam Neeson “uncomfortable” during a recent appearance on “The View,” the actor said. Screenshot “The View”/YouTube

Joy Behar may be scribbling out some “JB + LN” doodles in the margins of her Liam Neeson scrapbook today.

In an interview for Rolling Stone published Monday, the “Marlowe” star was asked about his “chaotic” appearance on “The View” last week. During that appearance, the conversation kept devolving into co-host Behar’s long-standing crush on Neeson — and as hard as he tried to stir the conversation in another direction, the women on the panel kept on bringing it up.

Advertisement

Neeson told the magazine that he was surprised that the bulk of his appearance centered around Behar’s infatuation with him. He said that before his interview, the women were discussing gun violence in America and that he was eager to jump into that topic instead of engaging in slumber-party shenanigans.

“And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush,” Neeson said. “And I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

He added:

“One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

Advertisement

The aforementioned segment (above) is pretty cringey to watch. It even included a montage of clips that showed Behar making on-air comments like, “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

One of Behar’s co-hosts even joked, “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you.”