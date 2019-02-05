Liam Neeson's Racist Revenge Thoughts Shock Celebrities

Neeson was driven by thoughts of vengeance when he learned some time ago what had happened to his friend, he told The Independent in an interview published Monday.

“I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody — I’m ashamed to say that — and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some [Neeson gestures air quotes with his fingers] ‘black bastard’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could,” another pause, “kill him.”