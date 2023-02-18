Liam Neeson Reveals Why He Isn't Pleased With The Amount Of 'Star Wars' Spinoffs

Liam Neeson said he isn’t interested in his own “Star Wars” universe spinoff following a brief appearance in last year’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” miniseries.

Neeson, who starred as Qui-Gon Jinn in “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” returned to play his Jedi character in the hit Disney+ series.

Advertisement

The actor, in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” revealed that he isn’t pleased with the direction of the franchise.

“There’s so many spinoffs of ‘Star Wars,’” Neeson said.

“It’s diluting it to me, and it’s taken away the mystery and the magic in a weird way. It was nice to do the little bit with [Obi-Wan Kenobi actor] Ewan [McGregor] after 24 years... and that was cool, I loved it. That’s it.”

Neeson, in addition to his “Obi-Wan Kenobi” appearance, voiced Qui-Gon Jinn in an episode of the “Star Wars” series “Tales of the Jedi” last year.

Neeson previously said he’d only return to play Qui-Gon Jinn if it was for a film.

But the actor told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he returned to the role in “Obi-Wan Kenobi” because he didn’t want anyone else playing the character and he wanted to show his respect to “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

Advertisement

Neeson has typically been frank about his feelings toward the franchise.

The actor told Cohen in 2018 that he enjoyed “The Last Jedi” but wasn’t a fan of the film’s duration.

“I thought it was half an hour too long... is that wrong to say?” he asked.