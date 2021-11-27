Book Returned To Idaho Library 110 Years Past Due Date

Check this out: Someone just returned a book to an Idaho library more than a century after its original due date.

The book was last taken out on Nov. 8, 1911, “so obviously, it was pretty overdue,” library assistant Anne Marie Martin of the Boise Public Library told Idaho 6 News.

The book, “The New Chronicles of Rebecca” by Kate Wiggin, was published in 1907. Someone recently returned it to a library in nearby Garden City, where a staff member saw that it had a sticker indicating it belonged to the Boise Public Library.

Whoever was hanging onto the book seems to have taken great care of it.

“It’s in very good shape,” Martin told KTVB 7. “I think the condition would be very good to excellent.”

The late-fee policy from when the book was checked out is printed inside: “Books may be kept two weeks without renewal unless otherwise labeled; a fine of two cents per day is imposed on overdue books.”

