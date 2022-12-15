Library Of Congress Adds 1990's 'House Party' As A Comedy Landmark

The Library of Congress is adding the 1990 comedy classic “House Party” to its National Film Registry.
Written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the movie was among 25 titles named for induction by the de facto national library Wednesday.
“House Party” centers around teenage characters played by Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of hip-hop duo Kid ’n Play. Play (Martin) throws a party while his parents are away on vacation, and Kid (Reid) attends despite being grounded.
The film “joins the registry as a 1990 comedy landmark, as it put Black teenagers, hip-hop music and New Jack swing culture directly into the American cultural mainstream,” the Library of Congress wrote in a press release.
In a video posted to the institution’s Twitter page, Hudlin discussed shooting the film’s iconic dance battle scene with Kid ’n Play, as well as actors Tisha Campbell and A.J. Johnson.
“The day we shot the big dance number in ‘House Party’ is easily one of the best days of my life,” he said. “The entire process of making the movie was so much fun.”
“House Party” has continued to have an impact on viewers decades after its release. Kid ’n Play would go on to star in two sequels, “House Party 2” and “House Party 3.”
A remake of the original film — produced by SpringHill Company, an outfit created by NBA star LeBron James and entrepreneur Maverick Carter — is set to hit theaters in January, according to Deadline.