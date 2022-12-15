What's Hot

57 Photos You Need To See Of Jennifer Coolidge's Style Evolution

Former Italy PM Silvio Berlusconi Promises 'Bus Of Whores' If His Soccer Team Wins

11 Things We Learned From Harry And Meghan's Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry Blasts Palace For Issuing False Statement 'To Protect My Brother'

Ex-Trump Attorney Has No Doubt Trump Will Be Criminally Referred For Jan. 6 Riot

Meghan Markle Reveals Candid Text She Got From Beyoncé After Oprah Interview

GOP Congressmen Are Copy-Pasting Letters Of Support From Pipeline Giants

Senate Democrats Seek To Protect IVF Ahead Of Looming Attacks In Abortion Fight

'Superman' Actor Henry Cavill Confirms He's Finally Hanging Up His Cape

Brad Raffensperger Says Georgia Should Quit Holding General Election Runoffs

Harry And Meghan Claim Royal Institution ‘Blocked’ Him From Seeing The Queen

How Doctors Treat Their Own Colds At Home

Entertainment
Filmlibrary of congressNational Film Registry

Library Of Congress Adds 1990's 'House Party' As A Comedy Landmark

The movie, starring hip-hop duo Kid 'n Play, is joining the National Film Registry due to its impact on American culture.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The Library of Congress is adding the 1990 comedy classic “House Party” to its National Film Registry.

Written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the movie was among 25 titles named for induction by the de facto national library Wednesday.

“House Party” centers around teenage characters played by Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of hip-hop duo Kid ’n Play. Play (Martin) throws a party while his parents are away on vacation, and Kid (Reid) attends despite being grounded.

The film “joins the registry as a 1990 comedy landmark, as it put Black teenagers, hip-hop music and New Jack swing culture directly into the American cultural mainstream,” the Library of Congress wrote in a press release.

In a video posted to the institution’s Twitter page, Hudlin discussed shooting the film’s iconic dance battle scene with Kid ’n Play, as well as actors Tisha Campbell and A.J. Johnson.

“The day we shot the big dance number in ‘House Party’ is easily one of the best days of my life,” he said. “The entire process of making the movie was so much fun.”

“House Party” has continued to have an impact on viewers decades after its release. Kid ’n Play would go on to star in two sequels, “House Party 2” and “House Party 3.”

A remake of the original film — produced by SpringHill Company, an outfit created by NBA star LeBron James and entrepreneur Maverick Carter — is set to hit theaters in January, according to Deadline.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community