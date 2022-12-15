Library Of Congress Adds 1990's 'House Party' As A Comedy Landmark

The Library of Congress is adding the 1990 comedy classic “House Party” to its National Film Registry.

Written and directed by Reginald Hudlin, the movie was among 25 titles named for induction by the de facto national library Wednesday.

“House Party” centers around teenage characters played by Christopher Reid and Christopher Martin of hip-hop duo Kid ’n Play. Play (Martin) throws a party while his parents are away on vacation, and Kid (Reid) attends despite being grounded.

The film “joins the registry as a 1990 comedy landmark, as it put Black teenagers, hip-hop music and New Jack swing culture directly into the American cultural mainstream,” the Library of Congress wrote in a press release.

.@reghud says the creation of a particular scene in his 1990 comedy “House Party” made for one of the best days of his whole life. The enjoyment of the actors & crew is perhaps one reason why the film is still so beloved today, as it’s named to the #NatFilmRegistry. pic.twitter.com/WicIzKNp3y — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) December 14, 2022

In a video posted to the institution’s Twitter page, Hudlin discussed shooting the film’s iconic dance battle scene with Kid ’n Play, as well as actors Tisha Campbell and A.J. Johnson.

“The day we shot the big dance number in ‘House Party’ is easily one of the best days of my life,” he said. “The entire process of making the movie was so much fun.”

“House Party” has continued to have an impact on viewers decades after its release. Kid ’n Play would go on to star in two sequels, “House Party 2” and “House Party 3.”