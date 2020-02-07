The Lies People Believe About The Oscars Will Blow Your Mind

No, Scarlett Johansson didn’t lose 45 pounds to play a rabbit in “Jojo Rabbit” and “Tonight We’re Gonna Party Like It’s 1917” isn’t a best song nominee.

But that didn’t stop passersby in Hollywood from chiming in on the ludicrous lies about the Oscars put forth by “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. (See the video above.)

Kimmel’s “Lie Witness News” segment regularly embarrasses those attempting to B.S. their way through an interview when they have no idea what they’re talking about.

The Academy Awards are Sunday, so maybe these folks can brush up on their movie knowledge before then.