30 Kitchen Products Reviewers Have Literally Said Are Life Changing

A SinkShroom strainer

After adding this to your sink, you won't know how you lived without it because it'll keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with."I've gone through quite a number of sink strainers in my life and ALL of them have either broken or the little pop-up part won't stay in the up position... especially when there's a couple of pots in the sink that have been soaking. It doesn't seem like a big thing, but day after day, cleaning out the sink drain, trying to get the little bugger to stay in the 'up' position, wrapping rubber bands around that pop-up thingy, only to have them become really yucky from the stuff I'm attempting to keep from going down the drain and I'd about had it!I keep expecting a mini mess in the morning (my kids are usually up late at night, cooking and then cleaning their mess so it's usually full in the a.m.) and there's my SinkShroom... half filled with food pieces but EASY TO EMPTY!! No yucky wet mess. Just a simple flick into the garbage can. HALLELUJAH!" — Elizabeth B.