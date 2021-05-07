30 Kitchen Products Reviewers Have Literally Said Are Life Changing

Yes, kitchen products can work so well that they change your life. It may be a small change, but that change will feel big when you’re the one in the kitchen and realize that those strawberries you bought two weeks ago are still fresh because of the container you kept them in.
And you’ll never go back to a boring bowl of cereal for breakfast after you make your own delicious ham, egg and cheese using your breakfast sandwich maker. You’ve been warned — your life will never be the same after you add these products and more to your kitchen that reviewers have literally called “life-changing.”
1
Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage containers
2
A ceramic cooktop cleaning kit
3
A bottle of Truff truffle-infused hot sauce
4
A Joseph Joseph drawer organizer
5
A five-in-one wine aerator
6
An eco-friendly sponge
7
A bamboo burner cover
8
A HyperChiller
9
A SinkShroom strainer
10
An Instant Pot air fryer
11
A rapid egg cooker
12
A milk frother
13
Some all-natural biodegradable cleaning tablets
14
A classic handheld OXO can opener
15
A pasta machine
16
Some versatile, nontoxic cookware
17
A stainless steel cleaning kit
18
A pack of oven liners
19
A pair of cut resistant gloves
20
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
21
A Magic Bullet blender
22
A set of stackable fridge drawers
23
A cookie scoop
24
A Cuisinart Griddler
25
A breakfast sandwich maker
26
A microwave pasta cooker
27
A lemon squeezer
28
A microwave popcorn maker
29
A pack of colorful silicone straws
30
And an inexpensive cold brew maker