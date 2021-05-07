HuffPost Finds

30 Kitchen Products Reviewers Have Literally Said Are Life Changing

A utensil drawer organizer, a cookie dough scoop, a breakfast sandwich maker and more that'll change your kitchen for the better.
By Heather Braga and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Yes, kitchen products can work so well that they change your life. It may be a small change, but that change will feel big when you’re the one in the kitchen and realize that those strawberries you bought two weeks ago are still fresh because of the container you kept them in.

And you’ll never go back to a boring bowl of cereal for breakfast after you make your own delicious ham, egg and cheese using your breakfast sandwich maker. You’ve been warned — your life will never be the same after you add these products and more to your kitchen that reviewers have literally called “life-changing.”

1
Rubbermaid FreshWorks storage containers
Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed
Made with venting technology, these containers will help keep your produce fresher for longer — no more tossing soggy veggies into the trash after two days!

Promising review: "These containers are magical little gems and in my opinion worth every single penny that I paid for them. We buy a lot of fruit and greens (lettuce, kale, spinach, etc.) Normally, I can expect these items to start to go bad in my refrigerator by the end of the week after I've brought them home from the grocery store. These containers have changed my life! My strawberries stay fresher longer, as does the kale and spinach and I am a convert. I need about three more of these so that I have one for my grapes and other fruits. I also have the larger size and it does exactly what it says. No joke we went out of town for one week and came home and the strawberries still looked healthy and were ready to eat. Um... yes, please? I would recommend these to any and everyone." — DEW

Get them from Amazon for $12.75+ each (available in six sizes and in sets of multiples).
2
A ceramic cooktop cleaning kit
Amazon
Use this kit to keep your stove looking brand-new. Burnt-on grease? I don't know her.

Promising review: "I thought all hope was lost until I saw this on one of the BuzzFeed lists of things to get to change your life. It’s totally my fault for letting my stove get this bad, but I’ve been trying so many other products, with no change, so I just dealt with it. Two hours and a sore back later, It looks usable again! I still have some work to do on it, but I’m so proud of this change!" — N Jones

Get it from Amazon for $9.49.
3
A bottle of Truff truffle-infused hot sauce
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
Once you have this in your life, you'll probably want to start planning your meals around — it's THAT good.

Promising review: "If you are new to hot sauce in general, or looking for a safe thing to try or gift to an enthusiast in your life, give the original bottle a try. If you handle heat well and are looking to venture into flavor country, the Red Bottle is life-changing. Truff is an experience that all hot sauce enthusiasts to try at least once." — Spacemonkey

Get Truff from Amazon: the black truffle hot sauce for $17.98, the "hotter" sauce for $17.98, and the white truffle hot sauce for $34.99.
4
A Joseph Joseph drawer organizer
Amazon
Keep your utensils in order in this so you won't find yourself fumbling through a disaster zone in an attempt to find a serving spoon.

Promising review: "I had never seen this before I bought it, and holy crap it changed my life. So. Much. Room. There is so much room left in my drawer now that I moved stuff from another drawer and I have an entirely empty drawer in my kitchen now. Now only HALF the drawer is silverware and the other half is spatulas and cooking utensils. It is great. It also seems very sturdy. Highly recommend." — van31050

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
A five-in-one wine aerator
Amazon
Not only is this an aerator, but it's also a topper, pourer, filter and re-corker, It'll become your go-to housewarming gift because, honestly, no home should be without one.

Promising review: "These are amazing! I bought one in New York at a winery not thinking it would change my life but it did! This is the perfect topper so you can put your wine back in the fridge on its side and not have to worry about it spilling. It was a great aerator too. You don't need all the tools when you have this little guy. I bought three in total. One for my mom, too!" — Jenna

Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
6
An eco-friendly sponge
PorterLees / Etsy
You can use this time and time again — it's made out of cotton, terry cloth, mesh and foam and can be tossed in the washing machine when it starts to get grimy. Each sponge from this woman-owned small business will arrive in a surprise pattern — delightful!

Promising review: "If you have a dishwasher in your home, I want you to go up it to right now and give it a giant hug. Don't you EVER take that beautiful appliance for granted ever again. Hand-washing dishes is my least favorite daily task, so I've been looking for products to make it a bit less of a hassle. I've also been trying to switch to more eco-friendly items when possible, so I knew these washable sponges from PorterLees on Etsy would be right up my alley. I was right — they're pretty life-changing. It takes a few uses to get used to the thin design, but they work just as well as regular sponges and are so easy to throw in the washing machine once they start getting a little gross — which means I can cross off sponges from my shopping list forever!" — Daniel Boan

Get it from PorterLees on Etsy for $9.
7
A bamboo burner cover
Jennifer Tonti / BuzzFeed
Magically add an extra space for chopping up veggies in your too-small kitchen — it'll feel like you doubled your counter space!

Promising review: "OK, so I just bought this for my own tiny apartment (pictured above) and OMG you guys. Life = changed. Food = chopped. Counter space = doubled. I mean the math is all there." — Jennifer Tonti

Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in two styles).
8
A HyperChiller
Amazon
Use this tool to cool your favorite drink in less than a minute. A must-have if you prefer to drink iced coffee all year. Yes, that includes when it's 25 degrees out in the middle of January.

Promising review: "I’m the type of person who loves ice coffee any day and I like to take my time drinking it. This Hyperchiller has truly changed my life! It’s super easy to put together and clean! Also, the fact that you can pour your hot coffee directly into it is amazing! It’s super fast at making your coffee cold, and it never tasted watered down at all! I am so amazed and happy by this invention, 100% recommend everyone buys it." — Catherine D.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9
A SinkShroom strainer
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
After adding this to your sink, you won't know how you lived without it because it'll keep your kitchen sink unclogged no matter how much gunk you fill it with.

Promising review: "I've gone through quite a number of sink strainers in my life and ALL of them have either broken or the little pop-up part won't stay in the up position... especially when there's a couple of pots in the sink that have been soaking. It doesn't seem like a big thing, but day after day, cleaning out the sink drain, trying to get the little bugger to stay in the 'up' position, wrapping rubber bands around that pop-up thingy, only to have them become really yucky from the stuff I'm attempting to keep from going down the drain and I'd about had it! Then I find this SinkShroom. It's been about two weeks and yes, it has CHANGED MY LIFE! I keep expecting a mini mess in the morning (my kids are usually up late at night, cooking and then cleaning their mess so it's usually full in the a.m.) and there's my SinkShroom... half filled with food pieces but EASY TO EMPTY!! No yucky wet mess. Just a simple flick into the garbage can. HALLELUJAH!" — Elizabeth B.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10
An Instant Pot air fryer
Hannah Loewentheil / BuzzFeed
This appliance is perfect for anyone who hasn't always been a big fan of leftovers but wants to make the most of all their delicious homemade meals. Best of all? You can crisp up your fave foods without all that oil.

Promising review: "Best air fryer ever. I got this as a gift last year for Christmas, and it changed my life. I’m a 22-year-old nursing student, and I don’t have a lot of time to cook. This drastically cuts down time and makes food so crispy. Great for reheating leftovers (pizza). Preheats in minutes. I almost never use my oven anymore!" — TonyaM1973

Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in four sizes and five colors).
11
A rapid egg cooker
Amazon
You can use this to make your breakfast faster than you can say, "Which came first, the chicken or the egg?" One little machine that can whip up hard-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and omelets? Sounds magical! Get one of these egg-cellent appliances ASAP.

Promising review: "This little egg cooker has changed my life. I love eating healthy hard-boiled eggs but hated the time and effort it took to cook the eggs and cook them well. In the past, it was a 'hit or miss' ordeal — sometimes over-cooked or under-cooked. No more!! With the Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, I get perfect hard-boiled eggs every time and the shells nearly fall off. I could not be happier with this product. It makes the perfect hard-boiled eggs nearly 'set and forget.' I even love, and laugh at, the 'wrath of a 1,000 demons buzzer.' You can't miss it no matter where you are in the house! Don't think more about it...just buy one!!" — FRANK H DRIES III

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in five colors).
12
A milk frother
Amazon
This will pack a powerful, spinning punch despite looking rather delicate. It'll help transform your hot chocolate into one out of a Hallmark Christmas movie scene. Delish.

Promising review: "OMG, this milk frother makes my homemade latte taste like it was made by a barista. It was perfect. So perfect that I bought a second one for my brother who loves coffee to use. I've already recommended it to some coworkers. It has changed my coffee-drinking life. This comes highly recommended." — Michelle Pirestani

Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in 32 colors).
13
Some all-natural biodegradable cleaning tablets
Amazon
These bad boys will remove tough stains and odors from your favorite reusable water bottle — no more "does this water taste weird?" moments.

Promising review: "After years of buying brushes specifically to clean my drink bottles (mostly Nalgene — and yes, they do get stinky) and dreading the actual cleaning — I go through all my bottles before I actually clean them because I hate the process so much. This has changed my life! Seriously!! Just fill with warm water, drop a fizzy tab in, and get back to living. I come back to a clean bottle that just needs to be rinsed. No smell, no taste. It’s probably the most perfect product I’ve purchased as a BuzzFeed click. I just bought more." — Michelle C

Get a pack of 12 tablets from Amazon for $8 (also available in a three-pack).
14
A classic handheld OXO can opener
Amazon
Designed with cushioned handles, this will make popping open your favorite soup a cinch. You'll be pleased you added this to your cart the next time your power goes out and you can't use the fancy electric one you typically reach for.

Promising review: "This is a top-notch can opener. Gone through several other cheap brands that have broken and left me nearly cutting a finger off trying to finish opening the half mutilated can, but this guy knows how to get the job done and the handle is much more ergonomic in my opinion. Do yourself a favor and buy five, one for yourself and four for people in your life because this guy will change their life." — AK

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
15
A pasta machine
Amazon
You've never known pasta until you've handmade it yourself. Once you try it, you may never go back.

Promising review: "Words cannot truly express how much I love this machine. It has changed my life. I had never made fresh pasta before and now that I have the Atlas 150, my family and I make fresh pasta or ravioli several times a week. We are never going back to boxed pre-made pasta again. The machine is easy to use, easy to clean — just wipe it down with a damp cloth and dry it, and you can tell it is well made." — Ashley Coley

Get it from Amazon for $84.95.
16
Some versatile, nontoxic cookware
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
You can count on this cookware to quickly become a staple in your kitchen — they come with a lifetime guarantee and are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "These responsibly-sourced and crafted pan/pot hybrids arrived looking even more beautiful than I'd imagined. I cooked dinner with them immediately and then proceeded to get rid of the mismatched collection of various skillets and unused pots my boyfriend, roommate, and I had brought into this apartment and accumulated since living here. It was a life-changing moment. Not only are my cabinets gloriously uncluttered and organized (this set nests together like a dream), but these just work better and feel like they're going to last a lot longer than the non-stick iterations we had collected before. One, if not both pieces, get near-daily use and no one in the apartment has any complaints! They heat evenly, clean easily (especially considering it doesn't have that nonstick coating), and really are designed to cover the vast majority of your cookware bases. Plus, Proclamation Goods Co. is a 1% for the Planet member, meaning they contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes. Need I say more?" — Danielle Healy

Get a set of two pans from Proclamation Goods for $379.
17
A stainless steel cleaning kit
Amazon
Complete with wipes and a spray, this kit will help banish fingerprints from your fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave and leave 'em looking like the day you had them installed.

Promising review: "These are life-changing. I had used window cleaner on my oven and dishwasher and was still getting streaks. I ordered these, and I can’t see any streaks!! It's very worth the money!" —Laura

Get it from Amazon for $16.94.
18
A pack of oven liners
Amazon
Put this on the bottom of your oven to protect it from the river of cheese that sometimes escapes from your prized casserole.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut them down to size to fit my toaster oven. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him to grill. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle Custommer

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $13.99.
19
A pair of cut resistant gloves
Amazon
This is a must-have for anyone who isn't super confident in their knife skills and would like to keep all of their digits. You can even pop these in the washing machine for a thorough cleaning.

Promising review: "Not sure how these gloves would work with a buzz saw, but wearing them has changed my life as an oyster shucker (which is why I bought them). Absolutely perfect! I can hold the oyster in my hand and go for it without fear of the shell slicing my hands. The knife has slipped a few times to stab me, and it stopped that as well. Super easy wash up as well." — Footsie

Get them from Amazon for $11.49 (available in sizes S—XL).
20
A Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker
Amazon
Say goodbye to your cranky morning mood — this machine will make your favorite drink in minutes. It heats up in 15 seconds and has a 40-ounce water tank so you don't have to fill it every morning.

Promising review: "Before COVID-9 quarantine, I have never owned a coffee machine or made my own coffee. I was a daily Starbucks or Alfred’s person. This machine blows my mind. It changed my life. I make my own bulletproof almond milk mocha every day and choose it over my Starbucks." — Petra Starke

Get it from Amazon for $174.97+ (available in three colors, plus in bundle options with the Aeroccino milk frother).
21
A Magic Bullet blender
Amazon
You can count on this to help you recreate the green juice or smoothies you used to pick up on your way to the office.

Promising review: "This product will change your life. When I’m at work I would only have 15 minute breaks and I would quickly stress what I would eat in that short time. This Magic Bullet allows me to make smoothies, dips, etc., and pre-pack my foods so I can eat healthier on the go. If you’re thinking about getting this blender, don’t hesitate!" —Valyncia Blackston

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
22
A set of stackable fridge drawers
Amazon
This may seem like an odd purchase at first, but these will quickly become cherished items once you see how easy it'll be to grab precisely the ingredients you need at any given time.

Promising review: "It seems silly to say that some plastic boxes are life-changing, but these really are! Haha! My refrigerator is so organized now — and best of all, it STAYS organized! The boxes are the perfect size for all those condiments and jars, etc that get pushed to the back of the fridge and forgotten about. Who would have thought that I would love having my eggs in a special egg container? I do! I don’t have to deal with the flimsy Costco egg cartons anymore. I seriously love this product." — E. MacK

Get a set of six from Amazon for $34.99.
23
A cookie scoop
Amazon
All of your precious balls of cookie dough will come out *exactly* the same size with this tool and look simply stunning before everyone in the house gobbles 'em up.

Promising review: "This scoop changed my life. First off, it feels incredible. From the thick spring to the gear at the handle, this thing is sturdy. I wasn't sure how the cookies were going to turn out (I was a bit worried about how small the balls looked coming out of the medium scoop), but they produce perfectly sized cookies when done baking. After making my first dozen of picture-perfect cookies, I could not believe I previously embarrassed myself and insulted my friends by serving spoon-formed cookies. As other reviewers say, uniform scoops yield uniform cookies, which makes baking so much easier. I wish I would have found this sooner." — maj

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in three sizes).
24
A Cuisinart Griddler
Amazon
You'll be able to make mouthwatering burgers all year long whether it's 20 or 90 degrees outside when you own this genius tool. And using this lil' grill is so simple! Throw your meat on, close the top, and BOOM — dinner is served.

Promising review: "Besides a good chef, this machine has been the most used and most beloved instrument in my kitchen! From grilling to toasting and everything in between. The addition of reversible griddle irons and the flat laying top handle has been a major boost to the utility of this product. Additionally, having the grease catcher as an internal bucket (and a much larger one at that) makes clean up much easier. I use this product literally every week and have no complaints. Great for cooking quickly and healthily. Buy this now! It will change your life!" — AddieO

Get it from Amazon for $77.57.
25
A breakfast sandwich maker
Amazon
This is perfect for those rainy Sunday mornings where all you want is a cure to your hangover but can't physically venture farther than the kitchen.

Promising review: "I purchased this glorious breakfast sandwich maker and I have to tell you, it's changed my life. It's slightly contraband being located inside my cubicle and plugged in next to my monitors — but what it's cost me in work appropriateness it's more than made up for in deliciousness, fame, and glory. I've become a hero among the other analysts: one of them even erected a cardboard idol of my head in tribute. The sandwiches emerge perfectly cooked and heartily delicious. I keep a small spray bottle with a vinegar solution on hand for easy cleaning and to ward off unwelcome visitors and lurking spectators of my epic breakfast delights. And so, I salute you, breakfast sandwich maker — for making me a better and fuller person. I'm now 100% less hangry and enjoying greater and greater work satisfaction as well as positive interactions with my peers. Who knew you'd make a good person out of me." — Catherine J.

Get it from Amazon for $23.47+ (available in five colors).
26
A microwave pasta cooker
Amazon
You'll pat yourself on the back for ordering this when you're starving and don't want to wait for the water to boil before diving into your favorite pasta.

Promising review: "I love pasta, but I hate *making* pasta. Too many pots, pans, strainer, cleanup, etc. Forget it. And after a long day at work when I am craving pasta, all I want to do is eat right away. This pasta cooker cooked pasta better than I have ever cooked pasta in my life. I am Italian, so as you can imagine I have eaten (and made myself) a LOT of pasta. This product is a game-changer. It was extremely easy to use, cooked quickly, and it came out PERFECTLY. Not overcooked, a little al dente, but not firm. Perfection. Now I have no excuse not to cook pasta for myself (and my husband) practically every day. BUY THIS. It will change your life." — Hope Lanza

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
27
A lemon squeezer
Amazon
You can use this to literally live out the old saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." Just picture yourself sipping on a freshly squeezed glass while basking in the sun. Simply divine.

Promising review: "This thing changed my life! We have a very high-yielding lemon tree and I dreaded the thought of hand squeezing hundreds of lemons this year. This tool makes it effortless to get all the juice out of citrus. I ordered one for my mom who has arthritis in her wrists and she loves it too." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in nine colors).
28
A microwave popcorn maker
Amazon
Say goodbye to buying bags and bags of microwave popcorn. All you have to do is put kernels into this and pop it into the microwave, and you'll have delicious popcorn in minutes. It will go perfectly with all the Netflix shows you've been bingeing — mmm think of how good your house will smell.

Promising review: "This has changed my life. Instead of hauling out and warming up the air popper (which took forever and shot kernels across the room), I use this ingenious contraption and have popcorn in about three minutes. And this thing almost never leaves kernels un-popped. It's easy to clean too. I've bought it as a gift since purchasing for myself. Highly recommend." — fox1at

Get it from Amazon for $15.90 (available in 23 colors).
29
A pack of colorful silicone straws
Amazon
These are perfect for your morning cup of iced coffee — some drinks just taste better coming out of a straw, don't you think?

Promising review: "These straws completely changed my life and I can't imagine living without them. You don’t even understand how astounding these straws are!!! I LOVE THEM! Never could go without them !!!!" — Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $10.95.
30
And an inexpensive cold brew maker
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
You can use this to make as much cold brew as you want (AKA... A LOT.) Plus, it's so easy to make! Just add six tablespoons of your favorite coffee in the filter, fill it with water and let it sit in your fridge for 24 hours. Then just take the filter out of the pitcher and enjoy your coffee!

Promising review: "Um this has changed my life. I love cold brew so much but was sick of spending so much at cafes or going to Target every week to pick up Chameleon cold brew concentrate (which is my favorite store bought brand). I bought this and have been brewing Stone Street course ground cold brew blend per the instructions. It is perfect! Tastes just like the ones I buy for 5+ dollars elsewhere and I get the added benefit of full customization in terms of strength/how concentrated. The jug is easy to clean, easy to use, and shatter-proof. Would recommend :)" — KC

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and three colors).
