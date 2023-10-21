People Are Sharing The Little 'Life Hacks' That Were So Genuinely Effective, They Became A Part Of Their Everyday Routine

There’s no shortage of “life hacks” on the internet these days, but ya know what there is a shortage of? Life hacks that ~actually~ work. I’m talkin’ about the tips, tricks, and habits that’ve actually had a positive impact on people’s lives — no matter how small they may seem.
Recently, u/Accomplished-Rough36 asked Redditors to share the “life hacks that became their daily routine,” and after reading them, I will definitely be trying several of these this week. Here are some of the best responses:
1
HACK: Instead of apologizing for actions or circumstances that don't require an apology, try saying "thank you" instead.
2
Fatcamera / Getty Images
HACK: After taking a pill, flip your pill bottle — you'll never have to worry about whether or not you took it.
3
Weiquan Lin / Getty Images
HACK: Instead of keeping your alarm clock or phone next to your bed, place it across the room, out of arm's reach, so you'll actually wake up when it goes off.
Advertisement
4
Deagreez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HACK: Sleep with a pillow between your legs to help alleviate back pain.
5
HACK: When working from home, use your breaks to complete simple chores (that don't require a whole lot of brain power).
6
Edwin Tan / Getty Images
HACK: Separating work space and relaxation space can ultimately improve both productivity and quality of sleep.
Advertisement
7
Stefanikolic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HACK: As much as you can, prepare and get things ready for the next morning the night before, and you'll be rewarded with a morning routine that goes off without a hitch.
8
Coldsnowstorm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HACK: To eliminate the never-ending issue of mismatched (or missing) socks, buy many pairs of the same sock and toss the others.
9
Justin Paget / Getty Images
HACK: Hang a notepad on your pantry or refrigerator to stay stocked on the kitchen essentials you don't replace all that often.
Advertisement
10
HACK: To effectively moisturize your skin, get in the habit of doing it "right after you shower," when your skin actually needs it most.
11
HACK: When cooking, clean as you go. "Now, it's at a point where I just do it without thinking about it. I want a clean kitchen!"
12
HACK: If you make it a point to make sure your kids are occupied at all times, getting comfortable with the fact that your kids can be bored occasionally might alleviate some extra stress.
Advertisement
13
Shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
HACK: When shopping for any kind of goods, make it a habit to always stick to your list and you'll avoid splurging on unnecessary items for good.
14
HACK: Start your day with a full glass of water, and make it happen through whatever means necessary.
15
HACK: Though it was probably the bane of your existence as a kid, making it a point to tidy up your bedroom every morning could do far more than just keep things looking "presentable."
Advertisement
16
Srdjanpav / Getty Images
HACK: If you have kids, complete your nighttime routine at the same time you're making sure they do theirs — especially if you have trouble sticking to it yourself.
Note: Comments have been edited for length and/or clarity.