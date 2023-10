People Are Sharing The Little 'Life Hacks' That Were So Genuinely Effective, They Became A Part Of Their Everyday Routine

HACK: Instead of apologizing for actions or circumstances that don't require an apology, try saying "thank you" instead.

"I'm a chronic apologizer, and this hack has helped me a lot. For example: If I have a bad day and vent to my husband, instead of saying 'sorry for venting and bringing down the mood,' I'll say 'thank you for listening and being supportive.' This simple switch puts a much more appreciative and positive light on all of your relationships!"— u/thegracefuldork

"As someone who deals with both anxiety and depression, this helped me massively. I often feel like a burden to people, and apologizing tends to exacerbate that feeling. By reframing an apology as a 'thank you' it makes me more aware that the people around me help me because they want to, and because they like me. Also, it’s far less annoying for people to hear than a stream of ‘sorry, sorry, sorry!'"— u/Iirima

"Saying 'thank you' is actually a customer service trick that I was taught. If you thank a customer for their patience instead of apologizing for the wait, it'll reframe the entire interaction in their mind."— u/bluemoonsecret