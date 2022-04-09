30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

Popular items on this list:
-
A set of pot and pan protectors for anyone who’s nervous about scratching their cookware.
-
A headrest hook so you’re not the driver who turns around to dig through their purse in the backseat and misses the light turning green.
-
A leave-in conditioner for curly-haired and tender-headed tots (and adults!)
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pack of AirPod cleaners
Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing it on some BuzzFeed list and thinking about how gross my AirPods probably were. When they came in the mail, I used them immediately. They got all the gunk out that was in the little holes. THEN my husband comes in and sees and wants to use them for his. I learned he has never even tried to clean his own AirPods (?!) DISGUSTING and amazing. It got everything out of his." — Amazon customerGet 24 from Amazon for $16.99.
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $16.89.
A headrest hook
Promising review:
"These hooks work great and function exactly the way I had hoped for! I actually turned them around and use them for the front of the seat, rather than the back. These hooks have solved the dreaded 'bag dump' when you have to break suddenly. No more lunch spilling all over the inside of my work bag!!" — katie grimmGet a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
A set of mesh undergarment bags
Promising review:
"When I got these bags (set of three large and three medium), I wasn't sure how clean my clothes would get because the weave is considerably tighter than those cheapo net bags. But I've used them five times through normal wash and my clothes are clean as ever — and the zippers on these bags actually stay zipped so there's no loose netting for the bra hooks to hook on to or shirt zippers to snag.
That's what ruined the old bags. These bags are awesome, very sturdy, and protect your fragiles from getting yanked around and stretched. I haven't had any problem with unraveling and other stupid stuff that happened with the cheap fishnet bags.
So glad I found these!!" — SophiaGet a set of three medium and two large bags from Amazon for $7.97.
A microwave veggie steamer
Promising review:
"I love fresh vegetables but hate having to cook up the whole batch and store. This little microwave steamer worked out even BETTER than I could have imagined! I use it almost every day now.
I can break off a few stalks of broccoli, cut up a some asparagus, carrots, steam it in the microwave for 3–3.5 minutes and I have a wonderful serving of mixed fresh veggies anytime I want. I love it! It is small, so if you're feeding a family, look for something bigger along the same lines. It's easy to clean, and it seems sturdy enough for the dishwasher, but I hand wash it because I had a microwave steamer that got warped after a few runs through the dishwasher. Would definitely buy again." — terifrancisGet it from Amazon for $9.99.
A lawn repair formula
Promising review
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmomGet it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five sizes).
A pack of stain-removing pads
Promising review:
"WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously.
I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new.
I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than five stars.
" — MattGet a pack of 20 from Amazon for $24.99.
The Clean Ball
This is a genius German invention that gets rid of purse sand — y'know, the fine layer of dirt, dust, crumbs, grit and who-knows-what-else that you scrape your hand against whenever you're rooting around your bag and brush the bottom of your tote. Inside the honeycomb pink ball is a smaller sticky ball that picks up debris and washes clean so you can reuse it.
Promising review:
"Such a neat little gadget and I love it!" — EmilyGet it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in pink and gray).
A leave-in conditioner for curly-haired and tender-headed tots
Promising review:
"This stuff is beyond 5 stars
. I initially bought this for my son who is tender-headed. I have really curly hair and happened to break my ankle and was in the hospital for two weeks and couldn't wash and condition my hair like I do at home. I had what felt like dreadlocks in three places! I was hoping this would work on my hair and it was amazing! I completely soaked my hair with this stuff, waited a little while, and gently combed through it. I absolutely cannot believe how well it worked!!
" — BeaGet it from Amazon for $7.99.
And a detangling brush
If you want to be doubly sure that no tears are shed because of knots and tangles, this brush is designed to separate snarls without pulling and breaking strands thanks to its flexible bristles.
Promising review:
"This detangling brush is fantastic! My hair has been getting really long (finally!) over the past couple of years and it is very difficult to manage. My hair is thick and wavy naturally, plus I regularly put it through a pretty brutal coloring process — it's pink and black — which has made my hair a bit coarse. I recently got sick and was laid up for a couple of days and my hair developed a huge mass of knots on the back of my head. I thought there was no way I'd be able to get it out other than to cut it but I decided to try one of these detangling brushes as a Hail Mary. Thankfully, it worked! This brush managed to get rid of that huge mass of knots and the really surprising part is that I barely lost any hair!
Just about the same small amount that comes out naturally when brushing my hair any other day. This worked through it pretty quickly too, and without much effort. Best part is it was practically painless.
I'm amazed and also very, very grateful. So glad I tried this brush instead of cutting my hair!" — CocoLocoGet it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in five colors).
A memory foam seat cushion
Promising review:
"I'm new to having a desk job. Sitting for many hours made my bum burn, and my back ache. My bum doesn't burn, back doesn't ache, it seems to hold its shape well and it appears well made.
I'm ordering one for my husband." — MarlaGet it from Amazon for $39.05 (available in three colors).
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners
Promising review:
"This product really works! We were dealing with a foul stench coming from our disposal for some time. We tried boiling water, vinegar, etc. This stuff sniffed out the smell real quick and deodorized it as well.
" — James Tiberius KirkGet a pack (good for four uses) from Amazon for $3.98.
An electrical outlet cover with a power strip
Promising review:
"I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantle. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantle clock. So, we have our two speakers to either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars.
" — ChashumGet it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in three lengths).
A set of wad-free bedsheet pads
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi Bray, the founder, learned computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and my sheets not only did NOT wad up, they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katyGet it from Amazon for $18.99.
A pack of inconspicuous corner guards
Promising review:
"Must-have.
I love these. We just moved in with family, and they had a coffee table with super-sharp corners and I have a little one who pulls up on everything and is trying to walk. To say I was on edge is an understatement. My sister-in-law didn’t want an obnoxious baby proof item around her house, but these were so discreet she didn’t even notice that I had installed them.
They are so soft that my little one started gumming on them to soothe his gums, LOL. They were super easy to install, stuck on very well and with not much effort, and came with plenty so if I need them I’ll have them handy. Super satisfied! If you’re thinking about getting, them please do!" — Amazon customerGet a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
A box of cleaning K-Cups
Promising review:
"Thought I was having problems with my machine. Used two cups to flush the entire coffee maker out and it started working like new. Totally satisfied!
" — Dara PazookiGet a box of six pods from Amazon for $9.95.
A two-inch blind spot mirror
Promising review:
"I bought these for my car and my mom's a while ago and these little things are great. Since I got my license, I've hated merging or switching lanes; I never felt good or safe doing it. Since having these it's been a blessing; I feel less like a scared new driver.
I'm currently encouraging my sister and friends to invest in these too! These are also great for backing up because you can see exactly how close you are to hitting the car behind
, which is helpful when I parallel park in the city. I also like parking backwards, so this great for helping with that too." — Mariam AbassGet a two-pack from Amazon for $6.97 (available in four shapes).
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous
. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" — JennyGet a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $5.99.
An anti-chafing balm
Promising review:
"Let’s start out with the fact that I am 6'3, 350 pounds and work outside doing manual labor most of the time. Before I used Body Glide I would chafe all the time, anytime I had to walk more than a mile I’d say. My job typically has me walking about three miles on an easy day up to 10 miles on a long day. This stuff absolutely works. I sweat eating ice cream in January so when I tell you this stuff stays on all day you better believe it.
I’ve walked eight miles in a Tyvek suit in the summer and not had any chafing issues whatsoever. Amazing product. I would give it 100 stars if I could.
" — JoshGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — EllieGet it from Amazon for $6.78.
A pack of plant food spikes
Promising review:
"I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violets plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking.
I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." — ElizabethGet 12 spikes from Amazon for $2.79.
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — JanetGet six stamps from Amazon for $4.37 (or Subscribe & Save for $4.15/month).
A garbage guard
Promising review:
"Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.)
" — Michael E. BradleyGet it from Amazon for $8.
A set of pot and pan protectors
Promising review:
"If you have enameled cast-iron cookware (Le Creuset) you might want to invest in these to keep your pots and pans scratch free
. Also works between frying pans, glass bakeware, etc. Definitely worth the price to keep cookware looking and working like new.
" — Christine HGet a set of 12 from Amazon for $12.99.
A Souper Cube
Each tray has four fill lines — 1/2 cup, 1 cup, 125 ml and 250 ml — which is ideal for people who like to portion their food.
You may remember Souper Cube from Shark Tank
(Lori invested in the company!). This small business was started by four friends who loved soup but hated food waste.Promising review:
"So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer.
I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" — Debbie R. TexasGet it from Amazon for $19.95.
Some washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build up of mold I didn't even know about.
Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh." — Kelli CrawfordGet a pack of six from Amazon for $11.98.
A leather cleaning brush
Promising review:
"BUY THIS THING! I got mud on my new suede boots and thought for sure they were ruined, but this brush completely restored them
. I was shocked. I even used it on an old pair of boots from college that I have considered 'ruined' for several years and it did wonders on getting rid of the filth on top of the suede.
I was so impressed! It's absolutely worth getting and trying for yourself! Scuff marks take a bit more time to improve but they do look better after brushing them." — Gaby ScottGet it from Amazon for $6.99.
A beeswax wood polisher
Promising review:
"Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!
" — Michelle BGet it from Amazon for $9.98.
A pack of shelf dividers to organize your clothes into neat and distinct piles. These dividers provide stability for soft clothes that tend to fall over into one big pile of mess.
Promising review:
"These work great! They work so well I installed them and forgot them. My bureau is pretty deep and my clothes would all fall on top of each other and become a big mess. Now I'm pretty organized with my T-shirts.
" — PathfndrGet it from Amazon for $12.99.
A silverware sorter
Promising review:
"I bought two of these because I have a disgusting amount of toddler/baby silverware along with regular silverware. Since I put these in, WOW does my drawer look organized and empty. I get compliments all the time.
" — Melanie SlingerGet it from Amazon for $11.24.