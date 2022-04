30 Products That’ll Basically Force You To Get It Together

And a detangling brush

If you want to be doubly sure that no tears are shed because of knots and tangles, this brush is designed to separate snarls without pulling and breaking strands thanks to its flexible bristles."This detangling brush is fantastic! My hair has been getting really long (finally!) over the past couple of years and it is very difficult to manage. My hair is thick and wavy naturally, plus I regularly put it through a pretty brutal coloring process — it's pink and black — which has made my hair a bit coarse. I recently got sick and was laid up for a couple of days and my hair developed a huge mass of knots on the back of my head. I thought there was no way I'd be able to get it out other than to cut it but I decided to try one of these detangling brushes as a Hail Mary. Thankfully, it worked!Just about the same small amount that comes out naturally when brushing my hair any other day.I'm amazed and also very, very grateful. So glad I tried this brush instead of cutting my hair!" — CocoLoco