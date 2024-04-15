A Survivalist Says This Water Filter Could Save Your Life — And It's Only $15 Right Now

″Got these to keep on hand in case of an emergency so I have not actually used them yet but I know lifestraw is a reputable brand. They are easy to use and I especially like that you can attach a water bottle to it so multiple people could get the benefit of clean water and even filtering water for cooking if needed. There’s so much going on in the world it’s nice to have the peace of mind that for a small investment I can guarantee my family will have fresh water.” — Stephanie P.

“I ordered 1 for my back pack and then I ordered a 2nd for back up. they truly work! You can unscrew the bottom for a good fit on any water bottle or use it like a staw. The water taste like fresh mineral water from an artesian well! I’m an avid camper/survivalist have been most my life And these are well worth the price, and taste of the water. don’t pass it by at this price! And when you buy one you automatically, with no extra cost, you help a child for a year with fresh water. It doesn’t get any better than that! I totally recommend for many reasons.” — Leann F.

“As advertised. The life straw works flawlessly. I’m shocked how it actually eliminates all bacteria in the dirtiest waters.” — Milad