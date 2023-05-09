LifeStraw claims that their water pitcher filters, which feature a micro-filtration membrane and a carbon filter, are the only pitchers that can remove bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water. The company says their filters have stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols and can remove over 30 contaminants from tap water, including lead, mercury and what are referred to as “forever chemicals,” while also leaving behind essential minerals.
You can choose from either 7-cup or 10-cup capacity pitchers made from BPA-free plastic, or a 7-cup borosilicate glass pitcher with an included silicone base, all included on the featured sale. Also discounted are the brand’s replacement filters, as well as their 18-cup capacity water dispenser featuring an easy-pour spout.
If you like the idea of safe, drinkable and delicious tasting water for you and your family
Promising LifeStraw reviews:
“This pitcher is so easy to assemble and more importantly easy to refill. The water taste difference is noticeable. Keep in mind that minerals are not removed so you will taste them and they are necessary for your health. I love this product! Thank you LifeStraw for the work you do to bring safe drinking water to places in need around the world and in every home! I highly recommend this product!” — Lynn L.
“Peace of mind having clean water, that also tastes great. Well worth the price, especially with so many water concerns lately.” — Fran E.
“I love it! Have finally stopped my dependency on bottled water and feel safer about the water I drink. Love the taste. Should have purchased it long ago. Keep up the good work. So glad I found your company.” — JeaNeal M.