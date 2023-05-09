HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Many backpackers, avid campers and survivalists will tell you that they own a personal-sized LifeStraw — a portable water filter capable of removing an impressive 99.99% of parasites and waterborne bacteria in order to make most water sources safe for drinking.

You may not know that this sustainability-minded brand also has a selection of at-home water pitchers that boast the same filtering capacities, all of which you can get for 20% off, now through May 14.