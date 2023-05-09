Shoppingsales

Get 20% Off LifeStraw Filtering Goods For Ultra-Clean Water

Save on these survivalist-loved pitchers and filters that even remove "forever" chemicals from your water.

<a href="https://lifestraw.xyibsh.net/c/2706071/705456/10709?subId1=645a60f6e4b018d846b980ca&u=https%3A%2F%2Flifestraw.com%2Fproducts%2Flifestraw-home" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="LifeStraw water filter pitchers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645a60f6e4b018d846b980ca" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://lifestraw.xyibsh.net/c/2706071/705456/10709?subId1=645a60f6e4b018d846b980ca&u=https%3A%2F%2Flifestraw.com%2Fproducts%2Flifestraw-home" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">LifeStraw water filter pitchers</a> can remove bacteria and parasites, in addition to microplastics.
LifeStraw water filter pitchers can remove bacteria and parasites, in addition to microplastics.

Many backpackers, avid campers and survivalists will tell you that they own a personal-sized LifeStraw — a portable water filter capable of removing an impressive 99.99% of parasites and waterborne bacteria in order to make most water sources safe for drinking.

You may not know that this sustainability-minded brand also has a selection of at-home water pitchers that boast the same filtering capacities, all of which you can get for 20% off, now through May 14.

7-Cup Pitcher: $35.96 at Lifestraw (originally $44.95)

LifeStraw claims that their water pitcher filters, which feature a micro-filtration membrane and a carbon filter, are the only pitchers that can remove bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water. The company says their filters have stood up to rigorous lab testing protocols and can remove over 30 contaminants from tap water, including lead, mercury and what are referred to as “forever chemicals,” while also leaving behind essential minerals.

7-Cup Pitcher: $35.96 at Target (originally $44.99)

You can choose from either 7-cup or 10-cup capacity pitchers made from BPA-free plastic, or a 7-cup borosilicate glass pitcher with an included silicone base, all included on the featured sale. Also discounted are the brand’s replacement filters, as well as their 18-cup capacity water dispenser featuring an easy-pour spout.

If you like the idea of safe, drinkable and delicious tasting water for you and your family, grab yourself a discounted pitcher above or keep reading to see why others are pleased with their LifeStraw pitcher.

Promising LifeStraw reviews:

“This pitcher is so easy to assemble and more importantly easy to refill. The water taste difference is noticeable. Keep in mind that minerals are not removed so you will taste them and they are necessary for your health. I love this product! Thank you LifeStraw for the work you do to bring safe drinking water to places in need around the world and in every home! I highly recommend this product!” — Lynn L.

“Peace of mind having clean water, that also tastes great. Well worth the price, especially with so many water concerns lately.” — Fran E.

“I love it! Have finally stopped my dependency on bottled water and feel safer about the water I drink. Love the taste. Should have purchased it long ago. Keep up the good work. So glad I found your company.” — JeaNeal M.

