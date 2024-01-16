This New Heist Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

“Lift” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.
After its initial August 2023 release date was postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the heist comedy premiered on the platform on Jan. 12. Kevin Hart stars as the leader of a ring of thieves that includes Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Úrsula Corberó and Kim Yoon-ji. Sam Worthington and Gugu Mbatha-Raw play Interpol agents who team up with the crew to take down their terrorist target.
“Lift” has received mixed reviews so far, with multiple critics describing the film as an inferior “Ocean’s 11” knock-off.
Read on for more trending shows of the moment across streaming services including Max, Apple TV+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.
The top film on Hulu right now is a new comedy thriller called “Self Reliance,” which joined the platform on Jan. 12 after its South by Southwest premiere in March 2023 and a one-night theatrical release on Jan. 3.
Actor Jake Johnson of “New Girl” fame wrote, directed and starred in the film, which is his feature length directorial debut. The rest of the cast includes Anna Kendrick, Andy Samberg, Natalie Morales, Mary Holland, Emily Hampshire and Christopher Lloyd.
The CNN crime documentary “Chowchilla” is the second most popular movie on Max at the moment.
First released on Dec. 3, the film explores the strange story of the 1976 Chowchilla mass kidnapping in which three armed men hijacked a school bus in California and abducted the driver and 26 children, ages 5 to 14.
The new action comedy “Role Play” is trending on Amazon Prime Video following its Jan. 12 release.
Kaley Cuoco stars as a contract killer living a double life as a suburban wife and mother, while David Oyelowo plays her loving husband who has no idea about his wife’s assassin work ― until a spicy date night goes awry.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is the top movie on Apple TV+. An adaptation of a 2017 non-fiction book by David Grann, the epic Western is already racking up awards in the lead-up to the Oscars.
The film centers around the murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma after oil is discovered on tribal land.
